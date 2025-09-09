Top 5 Most Popular Crypto List Published by Kraken: BTC, ETH, SOL – What Else?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Major U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has revealed the list of cryptocurrencies that have been most popular with its users recently. This list has five names, including Bitcoin, XRP and others.

Kraken users prefer these five coins to others

The list contains five large-cap cryptocurrencies, and it starts with the flagship crypto, Bitcoin, followed by Ethereum. The next three coins also come from the top 10 list: XRP, Binance Coin (BNB) and Solana (SOL).

All of the coins here, except BNB, have demonstrated a small decline over the past day, with Binance Coin going up a little. Over the past week, XRP and SOL have both increased by 7.22%, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Most popular on Kraken today 💜 pic.twitter.com/CVnqMpGAGB — Kraken (@krakenfx) September 9, 2025

Whales accumulating Solana (SOL)

A crypto analytics account on the X social media network has shared recent on-chain data, showing that crypto whales are absorbing Solana from the market.

Over the past 24 hours, according to this report, two large wallet owners bought 376,076 SOL worth $80.7 million on Binance, withdrew it and deposited that ETH into Kamino. This is a Solana-based lending platform with staking yields higher than those offered by Binance — 7%.

Since the end of the weekend, SOL has demonstrated a price surge of nearly 9%, reaching the $219 level, signaling an increase in institutional interest in this asset. At press time, Solana is changing hands at $217 per coin.

Besides, earlier today, Whale Alert spotted four consecutive transactions carrying close to a million and a half million SOL each: 853,357 SOL; 852,950 SOL; 494,108 SOL and 494,108 SOL. The total worth of these four SOL transactions in fiat constitutes $577.5 million.