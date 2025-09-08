Toobit Crypto Exchange Announces 1,000,000 USDT Lead Trader Challenge

Advertisement

Toobit, an award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, announced today the launch of its new Lead Trader challenge. Traders on Toobit will compete for a $1 million prize fund in U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), while early birds are eligible for extra bonuses.

According to the official statement, Toobit, a popular centralized cryptocurrency exchange, commences its hotly anticipated Lead Trader challenge on Sept. 10. The traders will share the prize pool of $1,000,000 in USDT accompanied by a 30,000 USDT early bird bonus fund.

⏳ Just 3 days left until the 1,000,000 USDT Lead Trader Challenge begins. Are you ready to prove your skills? 🚀#Toobit #ToobitLeadTrader #TradingChallenge #FundedAccount pic.twitter.com/tIWGsOSY21 — Toobit (@Toobit_official) September 7, 2025

Toobit's Lead Trader Initiative offers a zero-cost opportunity for traders worldwide to showcase their skills and earn rewards.

The competition is structured into three phases. The registration period runs from Sept. 10, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. (UTC) until Sept. 24, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. (UTC). The first 200 traders who register and trade for at least five days in the Demo Trading stage will receive an extra 60 USDT from the early bird prize pool.

The Demo Trading stage will span Sept. 24, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. (UTC) to Oct. 4, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. (UTC). Participants will trade with 10,000 USDT in demo funds. The top 100 traders who meet specific performance criteria will qualify for the next stage.

During the Funded Trading stage, from Oct. 5, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. (UTC) to Nov. 14, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. (UTC), qualified traders will receive phased funding starting at 500 USDT, with the potential to unlock up to 10,000 USDT in Funded Capital by meeting performance milestones across four 10-day stages.

Winners of the Funded Trading stage will not only secure Funded Capital but also earn up to 70% in profit-sharing from their trades and up to 20% in copy trading revenue from their followers.

200 USDT bonus available for everyone

The program also rewards nonqualifying participants, with the opportunity to claim a 200 USDT participation bonus, plus additional rewards for sharing the event on social media.

As explained by Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit, the initiative unlocks exclusive opportunities for traders with various levels of expertise in blockchain and crypto:

This is an incredible opportunity for traders to showcase their talent at zero cost and win a Funded Account. Our goal is to build a vibrant copy trading ecosystem, and we look forward to the top individuals who will help us lead it.

Williams added that the crypto copy trading market is seeing growth, with over 60% of new retail investors using these platforms as their primary entry point in 2025. This trend is fueled by advanced technologies like AI, which are democratizing access to sophisticated trading strategies and enabling individuals to automatically replicate the moves of professional traders.

With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate digital asset markets with confidence.