AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Three Price Levels to Watch as ETH Rebounds Above $1,800

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 25/02/2026 - 13:59
    Ethereum needs more of a push from buyers, but three key levels remain crucial.
    Advertisement
    Three Price Levels to Watch as ETH Rebounds Above $1,800
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Add as a preferred source on
    Google News

    Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency by market cap, reversed a three-day drop at the week's start following macro concerns, rebounding from a low of $1800 on Feb. 24.

    Advertisement

    According to Ted Pillows, a crypto analyst, Ethereum retested the $1,750-$1,800 support zone as expected. Now, Ethereum is bouncing back, but it still needs more of a push from the bulls. Pillows indicated that until ETH reclaims the $2,000 level, it is still likely that the entire pump could be retraced.

    If this is the case, analysts are looking at key supports below $1,800, above which Ethereum currently trades.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Cardano (ADA) Listed on Bitstamp Singapore, Peter Brandt Skeptical of $150K Bitcoin Target, Dogecoin Price Confirms 'Death Cross' on Weekly DOGE Chart Ripple's CTO Emeritus Shuts Down 'Nonsensical' Centralization Accusations

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 02/14/2026 - 13:05
    $105,000 ETH Long Enters Profit as Ethereum Returns to $2,000
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement

    At the time of writing, ETH was trading up 5.03% in the last 24 hours to $1917, and down 4.82% weekly.

    According to Alicharts, below $1,800, the next major support levels for Ethereum based on the URPD indicator are $1,584, $1,238 and $1,089.

    Advertisement

    Ethereum fundamentals stay positive 

    According to Santiment, there is a current mild shorting toward Ethereum. And as ETH is continuing to see a bias toward shorting, the cryptocurrency is likely to go on a large run and liquidate many traders as cryptocurrency markets eventually see a reversal.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 02/24/2026 - 07:38
    Ethereum Founder Offloads 3,700 ETH In Just Three Days
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    There is no guarantee that markets are going to turn bullish imminently. But the price might see a bounce due to short liquidations boosting prices upward.

    According to recent SoSovalue data, Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $9.2271 million, and Grayscale ETH saw a net inflow of $11.0795 million.

    The Ethereum Foundation has begun staking a portion of its treasury, in line with its treasury policy announced last year.

    In line with this goal, the Ethereum Foundation made a 2016 ETH deposit. Approximately 70,000 ETH will be staked with rewards directed back to the EF treasury. This step, according to the Ethereum Foundation, helps to secure the Ethereum network and at the same time fund the Ethereum Foundation’s core operations and activities, including protocol R&D, ecosystem development and community grant funding.

    #Ethereum #Ethereum Price Prediction #Ethereum News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 25, 2026 - 13:54
    20,000 ETH Withdrawn by Anon Whale From Binance and Deribit as Price Surges 7%
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Feb 25, 2026 - 13:45
    Ripple's Reece Merrick Sees Stablecoins Changing Africa's Fintech Market
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Global Blockchain Show Riyadh Unveils World-Class Speakers Redefining the Future of Web3 and Digital Assets
    Global Games Show Riyadh Unveils Star-Studded Speaker Lineup of Gaming Legends and Industry Leaders
    Fintech Week Dubai 2026 Concludes Successfully, Showcasing the Future of Payments, Security & Beyond
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 25, 2026 - 13:59
    Three Price Levels to Watch as ETH Rebounds Above $1,800
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 25, 2026 - 13:54
    20,000 ETH Withdrawn by Anon Whale From Binance and Deribit as Price Surges 7%
    Yuri Molchan
    News
    Feb 25, 2026 - 13:45
    Ripple's Reece Merrick Sees Stablecoins Changing Africa's Fintech Market
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all