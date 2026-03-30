AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    The Higher the XRP Price, The Cheaper It Is for Payments: Ripple CTO Emeritus

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 30/03/2026 - 11:49
    Ripple CTO emeritus believes a higher XRP price can boost payment utility.
    Advertisement
    The Higher the XRP Price, The Cheaper It Is for Payments: Ripple CTO Emeritus
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    Ripple’s former Chief Technology Officer (CTO), David Schwartz, has stated that a higher XRP price would make the payment system more efficient and cheaper to operate. Schwartz’s comments come as a clarification to a post he made in 2017, as requested by a community member.

    Advertisement

    Liquidity efficiency in Ripple’s payment model

    According to the earlier post in 2017, Schwartz stated, "If XRP costs $1, they need a million XRP, which could cost $1 million. If XRP costs a million dollars, they'd need one XRP, which would again cost $1 million."

    The former Ripple CTO is emphasizing that higher XRP prices reduce the token quantity required for equivalent-value payments. He argues that this will make transactions more efficient without altering costs.

    Schwartz insists that a higher price addresses Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity model, where XRP bridges currencies as it will require fewer tokens and free liquidity, thereby minimizing slippage.

    Notably, Schwartz implied that handling a lesser volume of XRP at a higher price is much easier than handling millions of the asset. This is because the liquidity strain that comes with handling large volumes of the asset would be eliminated.

    The veteran’s explanation implies that it is not in the best interest of the ecosystem for the price of XRP to continue its downward volatility. For instance, if XRP dips below the $1 level and crashes to $0.50, the economics do not favor the asset.

    XRP struggles to regain $2 price level

    The explanation has sparked a reaction from a user, who wondered when XRP will climb out of the $1 price zone. XRP has not been able to reclaim and stabilize above $2 since the last week of January 2026. In the last 24 hours, the coin has fluctuated between a low of $1.30 and a peak of $1.36.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 03/30/2026 - 09:25
    Elon Musk Posts Bitcoin Anime Girl, BTC Price Remains in Green
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    With XRP network activity plummeting by 52%, this has cast doubt on XRP’s price recovery as uncertainty continues to trail the asset’s performance.

    As of this writing, XRP exchanges hands at $1.35, which represents a 1.71% increase within the period. Its trading volume has jumped by 57.64% to $1.6 billion.

    Investors and market participants alike are looking ahead to April, which is a historically bullish month for XRP. As U.Today reported, XRP has an average gain of 24.8% in April, and if 2026 aligns with history, it could see the coin climb to approximately $1.70.

    However, this falls short of the $2 price, except that other market forces support it to breach the resistance that has held for the past 60 days.

    #ripple #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 30, 2026 - 11:03
    RippleX Drops Whitepaper for Confidential XRPL Assets: XRP Goes Private?
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 30, 2026 - 10:31
    SHIB Community Demands Answers From Shytoshi Kusama and SHIB Team
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Finnovex North Africa 2026: Catalyzing Egypt’s Fintech Revolution Through Smart Finance and Regulatory Transformation
    TxFlow L1 Mainnet Launch Marks a New Phase for Multi-Application On-Chain Finance
    Forget selfies and passports – trade crypto with privacy
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Guides
    Mar 26, 2026 - 17:22
    Top Crypto Cards 2026: Guide
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Mar 25, 2026 - 19:37
    Interview: Sameep Singhania on Building KalqiX and the Future of On-Chain Trading
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 30, 2026 - 11:49
    The Higher the XRP Price, The Cheaper It Is for Payments: Ripple CTO Emeritus
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 30, 2026 - 11:03
    RippleX Drops Whitepaper for Confidential XRPL Assets: XRP Goes Private?
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 30, 2026 - 10:31
    SHIB Community Demands Answers From Shytoshi Kusama and SHIB Team
    Yuri Molchan
    Show all