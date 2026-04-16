Tether CEO Reacts to Drift Exploit With $150 Million Ultimatum for Solana DeFi

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Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino briefly commented on the company’s participation in the $150 million rescue plan for Drift Protocol on Solana. However, behind this sympathy, a clear strategy to push out competitors is visible.

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Ardoino is not simply allocating $127.5 million, the core portion of the fund, but is using it as leverage to reshape the DeFi architecture on Solana. A key condition of his support is a full transition of Drift from USDC to USDT as the base asset.

Taking advantage of the fact that competitors, namely Circle, failed to freeze the stolen funds in time, Ardoino is effectively “migrating” 128,000 users and dozens of partners to his product.

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Art of deal: Ardoino's plan to turn victims into active traders

Tether CEO is not giving away money for free as the plan implies payouts to affected users only through future trading activity. This ties users to the platform: to recover their losses, they must actively trade on Drift, generating liquidity and fees that will fund the compensations.

The Drift relaunch will follow Tether's security standards, including an audit by OtterSec and enhanced multisig controls. Ardoino is building the image of Tether as the only stable backstop willing to spend profits to “put out fires” in exchange for leadership.

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From this perspective, Ardoino is not engaging in charity. For him, the Drift exploit is an operational window to secure a dominant position in the Solana ecosystem for $127.5 million. This is not purely a protocol rescue but a strategic transaction where Tether acquires market share in Solana DeFi at a moment of maximum vulnerability.