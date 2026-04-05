AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    'Terrifying': Solana Founder Reacts to One of Biggest DeFi Hacks in History

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 5/04/2026 - 6:47
    Of course, the cryptocurrency industry is somewhat accustomed to smart contract vulnerabilities and phishing scams, but the Drift hack took things to a whole new level.
    Advertisement
    'Terrifying': Solana Founder Reacts to One of Biggest DeFi Hacks in History
    Cover image via U.Today
    Google

    Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko has described the recent Drift Protocol hack as "terrifying" after it was revealed that it was the result of a sophisticated social engineering attack that was pulled off by North Korean hackers.

    Advertisement

    As reported by U.Today, Drift Protocol was recently drained of $270 million, which is the largest Solana hack to date within the ecosystem. The protocol was forced to halt all deposits and withdrawals, explicitly warning users that the incident was not an April Fools' joke.

    Six months in the making

    The report, which was recently shared by Drift Protocol, has revealed that the bad actors behind the historic hack physically stalked and socially engineered the developers in real life. This required alarming patience and resources.

    HOT Stories
    'Terrifying': Solana Founder Reacts to One of Biggest DeFi Hacks in History Shiba Inu (SHIB) Never Left Downtrend, Midnight (NIGHT)'s Fundamental Support Is In, What Are Three XRP Factors Needed for Bullish Reversal? Crypto Market Review

    The operation is heavily suspected to be the work of a North Korean state-affiliated threat group.

    Advertisement

    Starting in late 2025, third-party intermediaries (who were not North Korean nationals) physically approached Drift contributors at major crypto conferences. The attackers, who boasted verifiable professional backgrounds and technical fluency, posed as a quantitative trading firm looking to integrate with the protocol.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 04/02/2026 - 14:21
    Solana Stakes Worth Over $211 Million Unlocked in Mere Minutes
    ByCaroline Amosun

    The fake trading firm onboarded an Ecosystem Vault on Drift between December 2025 and January 2026 and deposited more than $1 million of their own capital.

    Advertisement

    The attackers had managed to maintain the illusion for half a year. They were working closely with Drift contributors through multiple working sessions and meeting them face-to-face at various international conferences through February and March 2026.

    By April, the attackers had successfully established a trusted business relationship. The Drift contributors did not suspect foul play when the group shared links to projects they claimed to be building.

    One contributor cloned a code repository shared by the attackers. This repository likely contained a known vulnerability affecting the VSCode and Cursor text editors. A second contributor was convinced to download a fake TestFlight application.

    The attackers scrubbed all of their Telegram chats and wiped the malicious software after the successful exploit.

    #Solana News #Anatoly Yakovenko
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 5, 2026 - 9:14
    Shiba Inu Invalidates Key Price Level at 213 Billion SHIB: Potential for Deeper Dive
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Apr 5, 2026 - 7:54
    XRP Drops Down Market Cap Rankings
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MEXC Announces USD1 Launchpool Event with 1,500,000 WLFI Prize Pool
    ADI Chain Announces ADI Predictstreet as the Official Prediction Market Partner of The FIFA World Cup 2026™, Marking the Launch of Its First Consumer-Facing Ecosystem Project
    Encrypt Is Coming to Solana to Power Encrypted Capital Markets
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Mar 30, 2026 - 16:36
    Toobit Review 2026: Multi-Strategy Trading, High Leverage and Expanding Derivatives Ecosystem
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Mar 26, 2026 - 17:22
    Top Crypto Cards 2026: Guide
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Mar 25, 2026 - 19:37
    Interview: Sameep Singhania on Building KalqiX and the Future of On-Chain Trading
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Apr 5, 2026 - 9:14
    Shiba Inu Invalidates Key Price Level at 213 Billion SHIB: Potential for Deeper Dive
    Shiba Inu Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Apr 5, 2026 - 7:54
    XRP Drops Down Market Cap Rankings
    XRP Price Prediction
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Apr 5, 2026 - 6:47
    'Terrifying': Solana Founder Reacts to One of Biggest DeFi Hacks in History
    Solana News Anatoly Yakovenko
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all