Strategy's Saylor Revives 'Orange Dot' Chart, Hinting at New Bitcoin Buying Spree

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Michael Saylor, founder and ideologist of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), once again stirred the crypto market on Sunday by publishing an updated version of his iconic “orange dots” chart on social media. The post quickly revived speculation about new BTC purchases by the company.

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For the crypto community, the orange dots chart on the last day of the week marks an official announcement of a Bitcoin purchase by Strategy. The return of this format is traditionally seen as a signal that the company is entering a phase of aggressive accumulation, especially after it stopped its spree for two weeks this March.

Strategy's Bitcoin Tracker, Source: Michael Saylor via StrategyTracker

How Saylor's Strategy is navigating unrealized Bitcoin losses in April 2026

According to the fresh operational reports, Strategy has confirmed its status as the largest corporate Bitcoin holder with a total of 766,970 BTC on balance worth $54.84 billion, which is more than the company's own market cap by $11 billion, according to BitcoinTreasuries.

Despite the current Bitcoin price in April 2026 hovering around $71,000, which leaves the company with a temporary unrealized loss of about 5.4%, Saylor remains firm, and Strategy continues to methodically remove Bitcoin supply from exchanges, now controlling more than 3.6% of total issuance.

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The latest round of purchases announced on April 6, over 4,800 BTC, was financed through the issuance of Series A preferred shares STRC. Market participants suggest that the “Think Bigger” message hints at a strategic target of 1,000,000 BTC. At the current pace, Strategy led by Saylor could reach this level by the first quarter of 2027.