AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Strategy to Surpass Satoshi in Bitcoin Holdings Within 2 Years, Predicts Galaxy Head of Research Alex Thorn

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 23/04/2026 - 16:02
    Strategy (MSTR) now holds more BTC than BlackRock's IBIT. Based on Alex Thorn's latest Galaxy Research analysis, the firm is on track to surpass Satoshi Nakamoto's 1.1M BTC holdings by late 2026.
    Advertisement
    Strategy to Surpass Satoshi in Bitcoin Holdings Within 2 Years, Predicts Galaxy Head of Research Alex Thorn
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    Strategy (MSTR), under the leadership of Michael Saylor, has now officially secured its position as the largest Bitcoin holder in the world, surpassing the flagship ETF from BlackRock (IBIT). The only remaining, almost mythical barrier is the wallets of Bitcoin's creator, Satoshi Nakamoto.

    Advertisement

    According to the latest report from Alex Thorn at Galaxy Research, the balance of power in the Bitcoin ecosystem has shifted dramatically. Following an aggressive buying streak in mid-April, with over 34,000 BTC acquired in a single week, Strategy has accumulated 815,061 BTC. By comparison, IBIT currently holds 806,178 BTC.

    End of the Satoshi era?

    With Satoshi Nakamoto's holdings, often referred to as the "Patoshi pattern", estimated at 1.096 million BTC, analysis from Galaxy Research suggests that the question is no longer whether Strategy can surpass the Bitcoin creator, but when it will happen.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Prints $49 Million RLUSD as 'North Star' XRP Seeks Buyers Support; Shiba Inu (SHIB) Achieves Key Coinbase-Focused ETF Listing; Bitcoin Price Maintains $96,600 Outlook Amid Oil Spike on Hyperliquid - Morning Crypto Report Fundstrat Boss Backs $250,000 Target for ETH
    Article image
    Satoshi vs. IBIT vs. Strategy in cumulative unspent BTC holding by entity, Source: Alex Thorn via Galaxy Research

    In the optimistic scenario, if Strategy maintains the pace of the last 30 days, around 1,765 BTC per day, it could surpass Satoshi as early as September 2026. A more moderate scenario, based on average accumulation rates this year, points to November 2026.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 04/23/2026 - 13:35
    Bitcoin Price Battle for $87,000: Peter Brandt Identifies the Final Hurdle in Current Rally
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Even in the case of a sharp slowdown, Thorn's linear projection indicates April 2028 as the outer limit.

    Strategy has evolved from a simple equity holder into a kind of "digital state". With its current reserves, the company controls nearly 4% of Bitcoin's total supply, making its influence on the market more significant than that of any existing fund or government. Some market participants already see this as a different kind of risk.

    Advertisement
    #MicroStrategy #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 23, 2026 - 15:41
    BitMine Tops Up Ethereum Staking With $218 Million
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Apr 23, 2026 - 15:00
    Bitwise Breaks XRP ETF Silence as Price Battles Critical 200-Week Average vs Bitcoin
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    $STAY Goes Live on KuCoin as Staynex Brings a Revenue-Backed AI Travel Ecosystem On-Chain
    Gate Founder Dr. Han Keynote at The University of Hong Kong: Breaking the Matthew Effect and Winning in Asymmetric Competition
    MEXC Secures World's #1 Gold Order Book Depth in Q1 2026
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Apr 21, 2026 - 22:27
    Does Asteroid Shiba Actually Hold a Future?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Apr 21, 2026 - 7:01
    How Tangem, Exodus and 6,000 Partners Solved the Swap Infrastructure Problem
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2026 - 9:25
    BitMart Card Review: A Practical Crypto Visa for Everyday Spending
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Mar 30, 2026 - 16:36
    Toobit Review 2026: Multi-Strategy Trading, High Leverage and Expanding Derivatives Ecosystem
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Mar 26, 2026 - 17:22
    Top Crypto Cards 2026: Guide
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Apr 23, 2026 - 16:02
    Strategy to Surpass Satoshi in Bitcoin Holdings Within 2 Years, Predicts Galaxy Head of Research Alex Thorn
    MicroStrategy Bitcoin Bitcoin News
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Apr 23, 2026 - 15:41
    BitMine Tops Up Ethereum Staking With $218 Million
    Ethereum Bitmine Tom Lee
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Apr 23, 2026 - 15:00
    Bitwise Breaks XRP ETF Silence as Price Battles Critical 200-Week Average vs Bitcoin
    XRP ETF XRP Ripple News XRP News
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all