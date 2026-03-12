AdvertisementAdvert.
    Stellar Expands Stablecoin Payment Infrastructure With Bitget Wallet Integration

    By Dan Burgin
    Thu, 12/03/2026 - 15:07
    The Stellar network is extending its stablecoin payment infrastructure into consumer-facing wallet flows through a new integration with Bitget Wallet, enabling faster cross-border transfers and everyday crypto payments.
    The Stellar Network is expanding its payment infrastructure into consumer wallet environments through a new integration with Bitget Wallet

    The collaboration positions Stellar as the underlying settlement network powering a range of payment flows, while Bitget Wallet acts as the user-facing interface through which these services are delivered.

    The move reflects a broader industry effort to connect blockchain settlement layers with real-world financial tools such as mobile wallets, payment cards, and cross-border transfer systems.

    As blockchain networks compete to support real-world financial activity, interoperability between settlement layers, wallets, and payment systems is becoming a key focus across the digital asset industry.

    Stellar extends its settlement network into wallet payments

    Through the new integration, Stellar’s settlement infrastructure is being connected to several payment channels accessible within Bitget Wallet. These include QR-based payments, crypto-linked payment cards, bank transfer services, and fiat on- and off-ramp gateways.

    The integration effectively extends Stellar’s payment rails into consumer-facing applications, enabling users to move digital assets between blockchain networks and traditional financial systems with greater efficiency. 

    Transactions such as merchant payments, international transfers, and consumer cash-outs can be processed within a self-custodial wallet environment while leveraging Stellar’s underlying settlement capabilities.

    Deployment of the integration will occur gradually, with availability depending on regional payment integrations and local financial infrastructure.

    In addition to payment flows, the integration provides direct access to the Stellar mainnet from within the wallet interface. Users will be able to hold, transfer, and swap supported digital assets operating on the network.

    To streamline onboarding, automated distribution of Stellar Lumens tokens is expected to be introduced. These tokens help new accounts meet Stellar’s activation requirements, reducing friction for users interacting with the network for the first time.

    The collaboration also supports expanded use of stablecoins within the Stellar ecosystem. Digital assets such as USD Coin are expected to play a larger role in payments, settlement, and cross-border transfers as blockchain-based financial infrastructure matures.

    Growing stablecoin utility in real-world finance

    The integration highlights the growing importance of stablecoins in global financial systems. Originally developed as a way to stabilize crypto trading markets, stablecoins are now increasingly used for remittances, merchant payments, and cross-border settlements.

    According to Raja Chakravorti, Chief Business Officer of the Stellar Development Foundation, expanding Stellar’s infrastructure into consumer wallet applications broadens the reach of stablecoin-powered financial services.

    The development also aligns with Bitget Wallet’s broader effort to create a coordinated payment architecture linking blockchains, card networks, and banking systems. 

    “Stablecoins are becoming operational components of the global payment system,” said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. “Yet financial infrastructure remains fragmented across banks, card networks, and blockchains. We are building a global payment infrastructure — the Onchain Payments Matrix — that aligns settlement networks and liquidity so digital value can move more seamlessly between systems. The integration of Stellar strengthens this coordination layer and supports practical cross-border use.”

    As blockchain-based payment systems continue to evolve, collaborations between settlement networks and consumer-facing platforms are becoming increasingly common. These integrations allow infrastructure providers such as Stellar to extend their networks into real-world payment environments while wallets serve as distribution channels for end users.

    By connecting blockchain settlement layers with tools such as QR payments, crypto cards, and fiat gateways, the industry is gradually building a more interoperable payment ecosystem.

    Within this landscape, Stellar’s integration into wallet payment flows represents another step toward bridging digital assets with everyday financial activity, supporting the broader transition of stablecoins into practical global payment infrastructure.

