AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for October 12

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 12/10/2025 - 14:27
    Can traders expect Solana (SOL) to bounce off to $200 next week?
    Advertisement
    Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for October 12
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Some coins have returned to the green zone, while the prices of others keep falling, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    SOL chart by CoinStats

    SOL/USD

    The rate of Solana (SOL) has remained the same since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 21%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SOL is about to break the local resistance of $182.97. If that happens, the upward move is likely to continue to the $190 mark.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, neither side is dominating as the rate is far from the main levels. The volume is going down, confirming the absence of bulls' or bears' strength.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 10/11/2025 - 14:02
    XRP Price Analysis for October 11
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    In this regard, sideways trading in the range of $175-$190 is the more likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, sellers are more powerful than buyers. If the weekly candle closes around the current prices or below, the correction is likely to continue to the support of $157 the upcoming week.

    SOL is trading at $183 at press time.

    #Solana Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 12, 2025 - 14:01
    'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Predicts Biggest Crash in World History Already in 2025
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Price Analysis
    Oct 12, 2025 - 13:48
    SHIB Price Analysis for October 12
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Global AI Show Announces Milestone Edition: AI:2031 – Accelerating Intelligent Futures
    Block your dates for The Global Blockchain Show 2025 hosted by VAP Group in Abu Dhabi
    AIDA: The All-in-One Web3 Interface - Swap, Launch, Trade & Create with AI
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Oct 12, 2025 - 14:27
    Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for October 12
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 12, 2025 - 14:01
    'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Predicts Biggest Crash in World History Already in 2025
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Oct 12, 2025 - 13:48
    SHIB Price Analysis for October 12
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all