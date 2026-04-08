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    Solana on the Verge of Reclaiming $90 as SOL Price Jumps 8%

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 8/04/2026 - 12:09
    Solana has joined multiple altcoins seeing a mild rally as on-chain metrics flip bullish.
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    Solana on the Verge of Reclaiming $90 as SOL Price Jumps 8%
    Cover image via U.Today

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    Solana has joined the ongoing market rally, forming a new bottom around the $80 price mark and now eyeing the $90 resistance mark. This uptick comes as the digital currency confirmed the formation of a golden cross on a lower time frame, setting up a basis for a stronger rally in the short term.

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    Solana on-chain metrics flip positive

    According to data from CoinMarketCap, every visible Solana metric is in positive territory. Solana volume has jumped by more than 88% in the past 24 hours as total SOL traded in dollar terms surpassed $6 billion.

    This volume shift shows more interaction with the asset by market traders as a broader shift in the industry shows a relief rally is underway.

    Market data suggests a golden cross formation has formally been logged by Solana. This golden cross appeared on the four-hour chart as the short term 9-day moving average has crossed above the longer-term 21-day average.

    Article image
    Solana Price Chart | Source: TradingView/CoinMarketCap

     

    The shift in Solana comes following the price bottoming at a daily low of $78.43. At the time of writing, the digital currency is now changing hands for $84.67, up by 5.43% in the past 24 hours.

    The Solana price has faced many bearish triggers in the past few months, shown by its more than 71% drawdown from its all-time high of $294.33.

    Market rebound here to stay?

    Solana is not the only altcoin that has seen a similar relief rally. As of writing time, Ethereum has hit a multiweek high of $2,251, up by 5.83% in the past 24 hours.

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    XRP Beats Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and Even Dogecoin in 24-Hour ETF Flows
    ByArman Shirinyan

    XRP has rallied 4.64% to $1.381, and Cardano has reclaimed the $0.26 resistance atop a 6.32% uptick in the past day.

    Amid the broader market rebound, the consensus is that the bottom is yet to form, and traders risk falling into a bull trap. However, with capital flowing back into crypto funds, altcoins like Solana and XRP may shine brighter in the coming weeks.

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