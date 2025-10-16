Solana Founder Breaks Silence on New Chinese Name

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Solana (SOL) founder Anatoly Yakovenko has reacted to the lighthearted community campaign to pick a Chinese name for the asset. In an X post , Yakovenko responded to the poll set up by Trends Information Capital Market for members in the community to select a preferred name for SOL.

Anatoly Yakovenko applauds cultural localization effort

Notably, the options that were competing as top contenders included Kuàishǒubǐ, which means "quick pen," for speed. Others are Suǒlānà, a direct phonetic match, Suǒlālā, a playful variant, and Suǒnà, which evokes a traditional Chinese horn instrument.

Reacting to the Mandarin names for Solana, Yakovenko thanked the community for coming up with varieties. In his words, "My personal opinion, Solana is pretty good, Solara is quite cute, and the Suona is pretty funny too."

The Solana founder believes that the original name for the asset still stands out. He, however, appreciated the different varieties the community had chosen, describing Solara as "quite cute." He finds the Suona name humorous, possibly because it, coincidentally, is the name of a Chinese musical instrument.

Anatoly Yakovenko’s engagement with the post has been applauded as a way to push for Solana’s adoption through cultural localization. Some in the online space believe this could promote community involvement and help SOL gain traction in the region.

Notably, one of the names suggested, which translates to "quick pen," suggests that the Chinese community appreciates Solana’s transaction speed in the crypto space. One user identified with Suona, noting that when it blares, it could signal big green candles.

Such engagement and localization might serve to catalyze Solana to new levels as users creatively interact with the asset.

Solana price action remains muted despite golden cross

Meanwhile, on the crypto market, Solana recently confirmed a golden cross on its four-hour chart. The development suggests that the asset could record a bullish rally if other market indicators align.

However, the trading volume refused to clear the red zone, and the coin has not been able to witness a breakout.

As of press time, Solana is changing hands at $193.16, which represents a 3.17% decline in the last 24 hours.

The coin had earlier plunged from an intraday peak of $200.16 to a low of $188.66 before rebounding to the current level. However, trading volume has remained down by 16.84% at $9.02 billion.