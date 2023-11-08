SOL and LINK Price Analysis for November 8

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.
As neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative yet, consolidation in the area of $40-$45 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.
SOL is trading at $42.62 at press time.
LINK/USD
LINK is more of a gainer than SOL, rocketing by 7.22%.
Unlike SOL, the price of LINK keeps rising, setting new local peaks. If today's bar closes near the $14 mark, the rise may continue to the nearest resistance area of $15. Such a scenario is relevant until mid-November.
With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.