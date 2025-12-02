Advertisement
    Singularity Compute Reveals Pioneering NVIDIA GPU Cluster for Enterprise Workloads

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Tue, 2/12/2025 - 15:00
    Singularity Compute, a for-profit unit of decentralized AI pioneer SingularityNET, shares the details of its pioneering enterprise-level GPU cluster launch.
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Singularity Compute, a business arm of SingularityNET, launches its first-ever NVIDIA GPU cluster for enterprise use. Deployed in collaboration with Swedish data center operator Conapto, it leverages a state-of-the art hardware facility in Sweden.

    Singularity Compute announces Phase 1 release of its NVIDIA GPU cluster for enterprises

    According to the official statement by its team, SingilarityNET's Singularity Compute arm just completed the inaugural phase of its first NVIDIA GPU cluster launch. Developed together with Swedish heavyweight Conapto, the new AI-governed cluster will fuel a variety of enterprise use cases.

    The deployment represents a major milestone in establishing Singularity Compute as the infrastructure backbone for enterprise AI workloads, Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) Alliance ecosystem projects and the ASI:Cloud AI inference platform. 

    Sweden marks Singularity Compute’s first deployment, providing a foundation for serving both enterprise customers and ASI Alliance partners.

    Joe Honan, CEO of Singularity Compute, is excited by the scope of opportunities the new development unlocks for businesses across the globe:

    With our Phase I launch in Sweden, Singularity Compute is taking a major step toward building the global infrastructure backbone for Artificial Superintelligence. Our enterprise-grade NVIDIA GPUs deliver the performance and reliability modern AI demands, while remaining aligned with our core principles of openness, security and sovereignty. Together with the ASI Alliance and our partners, we’re ensuring that equitable, sovereign, powerful compute is accessible to the builders shaping the future of intelligence.

    The cluster delivers flexible GPU computing through bare metal rentals, VM-based rentals and dedicated inference API endpoints, enabling enterprises and institutions to access high-performance compute for training, fine-tuning, inference and R&D workloads. 

    New cluster backs ASI:Chain developments in decentralized AI segment

    Dr Ben Goertzel, CEO and Founder of SingularityNET and the ASI Alliance, highlights that such solutions are instrumental for truly decentralized and fair access to AI's capacity at scale:

    As AI accelerates toward AGI and beyond, access to high-performance, ethically aligned compute is becoming a defining factor in who shapes the future.  We need powerful compute that is configured for interoperation with decentralized networks running a rich variety of AI algorithms carrying out tasks for diverse populations.   Singularity Compute plays a crucial role in our ecosystem by providing scalable, secure infrastructure to both enterprise partners and decentralised AI projects. The new GPU deployment in Sweden is a meaningful milestone on the road to a truly open, global Artificial Superintelligence.

    The Swedish GPU deployment is designed to help power a broader decentralized AI stack that spans enterprises, Web3 ecosystems and the ASI Alliance ecosystem. 

    The GPU cluster underpins ASI:Cloud, Singularity Compute's AI model inference service developed jointly with CUDOS (the Web3 arm of CUDO and an ASI Alliance member). 

    ASI:Cloud provides scalable AI inference via OpenAI-compatible APIs, offering a smooth scaling path from serverless inference to dedicated endpoints and dedicated clusters.

