Shibarium Update: 33% Transaction Jump Registered as Network Activity Rebounds

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Shibarium, the layer-2 solution of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) network, has registered a 33% increase in the number of daily transactions. According to Shibariumscan , daily transactions edged closer to three figures when it hit 942 transactions.

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Is SHIB price recovery fueling network activity?

Notably, some 48 hours earlier, daily figures stood at 707 transactions. The jump to 942 suggests a rebound in network activity as users rekindled their interest and resumed engagement on the layer-2 platform.

The Shibarium network has now hit a total of 1.46 billion transactions from 14,523,850 blocks and 268,787,300 wallet addresses. The network still maintains an average block time of 5.0 seconds.

In the last 30 days, the highest peak in daily volume remains 10,940 transactions, logged on March 26, 2026. Shibarium has been struggling to rebound for some time now, but the broader crypto market volatility and performance of Shiba Inu have limited growth.

After hitting that peak in March, Shibarium daily transactions again slumped to around 1,200 and remained below that ever since. The latest climb comes as SHIB’s price showed signs of recovery. In the last 24 hours, the meme coin climbed from a low of $0.000005828 to a peak of $0.000006038.

As of this writing, Shiba Inu exchanges hands at $0.000005895, which represents a 0.26% increase. The trading volume has also spiked by 19.67% to $130.67 million, signaling increased activity from market participants responding positively to the slight price uptick.

Shiba Inu whales appear to be positioning for a possible sustained rebound of the meme coin. Within his period, large holders on the Binance exchange have shown increased activity, suggesting a strategic move. Additionally, SHIB is moving along with the leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, which has regained the $71,000 price zone.

Bitcoin’s upsurge comes as investors remain optimistic about the improving defenses against the quantum computing threat.

Shibarium infrastructure upgrades could support growth

If the current momentum lingers and prices continue their upward trajectory, Shibarium might record an improvement in daily transactions.

Meanwhile, to ensure optimum service delivery, Shibarium recently carried out a major server migration and full chain reindexing . The development team described it as an infrastructure upgrade for what could come next.

Many believe it might be a preparatory move for Shibarium layer 3, which went live on March 21 for early testing.

Members of the community are eager to see growth in Shibarium, as in the past, when daily volume averaged over 1.5 million during peak network activity.