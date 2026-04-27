Shibarium Crosses 1 Billion Transactions as User Growth Hits 2026 High

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The Shiba Inu ecosystem is seeing growing adoption across the Shibarium layer 2 network, as the asset continues to record a massive influx of new users.

This growing momentum across the SHIB ecosystem has quickened its pace following the recent crypto market resurgence that triggered a notable shift from the prolonged market volatility seen in the previous months.

Shiba Inu notes rapid adoption

On Monday, April 27, the Shiba Inu team disclosed data revealing that the leading meme token has seen a rapid surge in user adoption and network activity over the past week.

According to a recent update shared on X, the number of Shiba Inu (SHIB) holders surged significantly between April 20 and April 27, 2026, with 24,000 additional wallets being added to the ecosystem within the period.

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On April 25, the network saw the highest spike in holders recorded since 2026 after adding 10,718 new holders in a single day.

As such, Shiba Inu now boasts over 1.585 million in the total number of SHIB wallets, an all-time high record of holders.

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As of April 26 and 27, the network recorded more moderate increases of 1,040 and 1,100 holders respectively as adoption continues.

Shibarium hits 1 billion transactions

Following the growth in the Shiba Inu holders, its on-chain activity has also signaled strength across its Shibarium network.

Amid the growing momentum, the data further revealed that Shibarium has now processed over 1 billion transactions. While this marks a major milestone for the SHIB ecosystem, it signals the growing usage of the Shiba Inu layer 2 network.