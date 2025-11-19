Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu's Teased Surprise Finally Arrives, What Is It?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 19/11/2025 - 15:08
    Shiba Inu opens the lid off its much anticipated surprise, having earlier teased something new and useful coming for the Shiba Inu (SHIB) community.
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu's Teased Surprise Finally Arrives, What Is It?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu's anticipated surprise has finally arrived, according to a recent tweet by its official Shib X account.

    Advertisement

    Toward this past weekend, Shiba Inu teased something new coming for the Shiba Inu community: "Something wallet-friendly, useful and unmistakably SHIB," it said.

    Now, in the latest reveal, the lid has been pulled off the much-anticipated surprise, something which might be deemed as the first such for Shiba Inu.

    HOT Stories
    Strong XRP ETF Debut Fails to Save XRP Price
    New XRP ETF Launched by Bitwise, Ethereum to Outperform Bitcoin, Ripple CEO Reveals New Use Cases for XRPL — Crypto News Digest
    Billinaire Dalio: Bitcoin Could Be Hacked by Quantum Computing
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Staking to Attract BlackRock? Santa Rally May Bring Bitcoin to $112,000, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Scores New Listing in US

    Shiba Inu's customized card, in collaboration with Bitget wallet, has finally launched, in a key milestone for the Shiba Inu community. The card would allow users to spend crypto and is now available for the SHIB community.

    SHIB rewards have been announced to celebrate the launch of the Shiba Inu customized card in collaboration with Bitget wallet.

    Advertisement

    According to the tweet by SHIB's X account, the first 100 users of the SHIB card will get their share of "114678899 in SHIB"; everyone after that will get $5 in SHIB.

    From Nov. 19 to Nov. 26, users will enjoy zero fees on spending crypto and launching their card, with the rewards to be shared on Nov. 26.

    November continues to bring a slew of positive news for Shiba Inu: SHIB has officially joined Japan’s "Green List," alongside BTC and ETH. Shiba Inu also announced its partnership with Unity network, one expected to bring real world utility to the token.

    SHIB joins ADA, XRP in card rave

    With the latest move, Shiba Inu joins major cryptocurrencies XRP, Cardano (ADA), Solana and others with customized cards.

    Early this year saw the debut of an XRP version of the Gemini credit card. In the past month, crypto wallet provider Uphold relaunched a U.S. debit card with the chance to earn XRP rewards.

    Crypto exchange Gemini stated in October that it was launching a crypto credit card offering up to 4% back in Solana token rewards on every purchase.

    Last week saw the launch of the first ever Cardano card natively integrated into the Wirex app, bringing ADA to millions worldwide.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 20, 2025 - 19:42
    Strong XRP ETF Debut Fails to Save XRP Price
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 20, 2025 - 19:38
    XRP Drops 32% in Volume: Is It Concerning?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Numerai Raises $30 Million Series C Led by Top University Endowments, at $500 Million Valuation
    Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC) 2025 Concludes in Lisbon: A Look at the Future of Influence, Authenticity, and Next-Level Monetisation
    Phemex launches $6 million, multi-venue festival to celebrate its 6th anniversary
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 20, 2025 - 19:42
    Strong XRP ETF Debut Fails to Save XRP Price
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 20, 2025 - 19:38
    XRP Drops 32% in Volume: Is It Concerning?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Nov 20, 2025 - 18:52
    Coinbase Launches Ethereum-Backed Loans
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD