Shiba Inu's Teased Surprise Finally Arrives, What Is It?

Shiba Inu's anticipated surprise has finally arrived, according to a recent tweet by its official Shib X account.

Toward this past weekend, Shiba Inu teased something new coming for the Shiba Inu community: "Something wallet-friendly, useful and unmistakably SHIB," it said.

Now, in the latest reveal, the lid has been pulled off the much-anticipated surprise, something which might be deemed as the first such for Shiba Inu.

Shiba Inu's customized card, in collaboration with Bitget wallet, has finally launched, in a key milestone for the Shiba Inu community. The card would allow users to spend crypto and is now available for the SHIB community.



SHIB rewards have been announced to celebrate the launch of the Shiba Inu customized card in collaboration with Bitget wallet.

According to the tweet by SHIB's X account, the first 100 users of the SHIB card will get their share of "114678899 in SHIB"; everyone after that will get $5 in SHIB.

From Nov. 19 to Nov. 26, users will enjoy zero fees on spending crypto and launching their card, with the rewards to be shared on Nov. 26.

November continues to bring a slew of positive news for Shiba Inu: SHIB has officially joined Japan’s "Green List," alongside BTC and ETH. Shiba Inu also announced its partnership with Unity network, one expected to bring real world utility to the token.

SHIB joins ADA, XRP in card rave

With the latest move, Shiba Inu joins major cryptocurrencies XRP, Cardano (ADA), Solana and others with customized cards.

Early this year saw the debut of an XRP version of the Gemini credit card. In the past month, crypto wallet provider Uphold relaunched a U.S. debit card with the chance to earn XRP rewards.

Crypto exchange Gemini stated in October that it was launching a crypto credit card offering up to 4% back in Solana token rewards on every purchase.

Last week saw the launch of the first ever Cardano card natively integrated into the Wirex app, bringing ADA to millions worldwide.