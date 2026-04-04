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    Shiba Inu Trend Turns Uncertain After Quick Golden to Death Cross Shift

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 4/04/2026 - 12:55
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) traders are facing a wave of uncertainty as recent technical signals show conflicting momentum in the short term.
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    Shiba Inu Trend Turns Uncertain After Quick Golden to Death Cross Shift
    Cover image via U.Today

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    Shiba Inu's technical indicators are currently sending mixed signals with a recent golden cross overturned by double death cross signals.

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    Shiba Inu saw a golden cross on the three-hour chart in mid-March as the price showed indications of recovery. This, however, did not last. Any efforts Shiba Inu made to bounce back proved fruitless.

    The golden cross, a fleeting signal, had momentarily suggested a potential upturn, sparking optimism about a surge in buying.

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    SHIB/USD 3-Hour Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    However, the market sentiment changed with bears gaining the upper hand. This was followed by two death cross signals forming on the three-hour chart.

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    The brief period following the first death cross had Shiba Inu's price climb. This was only temporarily as short-term momentum remained weak. This mixed signal might suggest the current market uncertainty.

    As of this writing, SHIB had dipped 2.22% over the past day, trading at $0.000005895, though it was up 1% on the week.

    Crypto market remains in downtrend

    The digital asset market continued to exhibit signs of choppiness, with crypto prices now in the middle of a trading range that spans back to early February. The persistent low volatility and subdued futures trading suggest a general hesitance.

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    Wed, 04/01/2026 - 15:22
    Shiba Inu at Key Price Juncture as Bollinger Bands Tighten
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    Increasing bearish positioning is seen in the derivatives market as the funding rate stays negative for most cryptocurrencies.

    Trading remained subdued, with the extended holiday weekend keeping trading volumes thin. Shiba Inu has seen its volume drop nearly 36% in the last 24 hours to $70.31 million, according to CoinMarketCap data.

    The broader test comes with U.S. inflation data on April 9, which might influence rate-cut expectations. A higher-than-expected figure might reinforce the bearish narrative in the market.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
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