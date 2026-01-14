Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Worst Resistance of 2026: Will It Break It With 15% Spike?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 14/01/2026 - 9:37
    Shiba Inu pushed to the limit as it hits the resistance level it was unable to break in the past.
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Worst Resistance of 2026: Will It Break It With 15% Spike?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    SHIB tried to prolong the recovery after bouncing from a local support zone, but it immediately ran into the 100-day EMA, a wall it has failed to overcome several times this year. That level has essentially served as a price ceiling halting upward momentum, whenever SHIB begins to show signs of improvement. 

    Shiba Inu's local success

    SHIB is currently trapped in a wider downtrend, but it is trading in a short-term recovery structure. Rather than sustained demand, short-covering and reactive buying drove the recent sharp increase. This is significant because price strength typically dies at major moving averages in the absence of follow-through volume, which is precisely what is occurring here. 

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Because it represents the middle ground between short-term speculation and long-term trend control, the 100 EMA presents particular challenges for SHIB. Every rejection at this level strengthens the seller's position of dominance. Any rally is technically risky until SHIB can close firmly above it and hold. That breakout just has not occurred thus far. The hesitation is confirmed by volume behavior.

    HOT Stories
    BREAKING: Ripple Secures 'Massive' EU License Win
    Senate Floods Crypto Bill with Amendments
    Short Squeeze Triggers Crypto Rally
    Crypto Market Review: Ethereum (ETH) Volume Absolutely Exploded, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Best Setup in Top-10, Bitcoin $100,000 Fuel Received

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 01/14/2026 - 03:00
    Crypto Market Review: Ethereum (ETH) Volume Absolutely Exploded, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Best Setup in Top-10, Bitcoin $100,000 Fuel Received
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Advertisement

    Participation rapidly decreased as the price got closer to the EMA cluster despite a brief spike during the bounce. This indicates that buyers are not yet confident enough to withstand sell pressure at resistance. This indecision is also reflected in the RSI, which stays in a neutral zone rather than moving into strong bullish territory.

    Staying cautious is key

    This is not the time for investors to be overly optimistic. There are two types of structures. A clean break above the 100 EMA with follow-through volume by SHIB would significantly alter the setup. That could change the mood of the market and allow for a more extensive retreat toward higher resistance levels. Failure here, though, is probably going to result in another rejection and a return to lower support levels.

    Participants in the market are being forced to decide between discipline and patience. It is dangerous to chase the price into resistance, but it is also foolish to overlook the chance of a breakout.

    Advertisement

    Resolution is what investors should be looking for right now. Whether this move is the beginning of something larger or just another dead-cat bounce will be determined by the 100 EMA. SHIB is technically capped until that level is broken and the bulls continue to bear the burden of proof.

    #Shiba Inu #SHIB
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsBreaking
    Jan 14, 2026 - 9:24
    BREAKING: Ripple Secures 'Massive' EU License Win
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 8:25
    Senate Floods Crypto Bill with Amendments
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    PrimeXBT Expands Crypto Futures with 40 New Crypto Assets
    Fors Launches Beta to Aggregate Prediction Markets Across Solana Ecosystem
    Japan’s Web3 Momentum Accelerates: Institutional Adoption, Policy Tailwinds, and Rising Calls for “Crypto ETF-ization” — TEAMZ Web3 / AI Summit 2026 Confirms High-Profile Political Speakers as Title Sponsor Slots Sell Out
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 9:37
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Worst Resistance of 2026: Will It Break It With 15% Spike?
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    NewsBreaking
    Jan 14, 2026 - 9:24
    BREAKING: Ripple Secures 'Massive' EU License Win
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 8:25
    Senate Floods Crypto Bill with Amendments
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 5:50
    Short Squeeze Triggers Crypto Rally
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Jan 14, 2026 - 3:00
    Crypto Market Review: Ethereum (ETH) Volume Absolutely Exploded, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Best Setup in Top-10, Bitcoin $100,000 Fuel Received
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 9:37
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Worst Resistance of 2026: Will It Break It With 15% Spike?
    Arman Shirinyan
    News, Breaking
    Jan 14, 2026 - 9:24
    BREAKING: Ripple Secures 'Massive' EU License Win
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 8:25
    Senate Floods Crypto Bill with Amendments
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD