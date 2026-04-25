Shiba Inu (SHIB): Everything Is Clear Now, Bitcoin's (BTC) Real Resistance Is $82,000, Another Dogecoin (DOGE) Zero Removal: Crypto Market Review

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After months of unpredictable declines, Shiba Inu's chart structure has finally changed to something much more readable. An emerging ascending formation has replaced what was once a distinct series of lower highs and lower lows, and this shift is more significant than any brief price increase. Bitcoin and Dogecoin are trying to keep up.

Series of Shiba Inu lows

SHIB is currently creating a string of higher lows on the daily timeframe, backed by a rising trendline that has undergone numerous tests. It is a controlled accumulation structure rather than a random bounce. Sellers are gradually losing control, while buyers are taking over earlier, as evidenced by the fact that each dip is being bought slightly higher than the one before it.

Concurrently, a tightening range is being created as the price compresses beneath a declining resistance zone. Expansion is usually preceded by this type of structure, which consists of ascending support meeting horizontal or slightly descending resistance. It depicts a market that is not trending, but coiling.

SHIB is still trading below key relevant levels, which determines the current tendency for the asset. The price is still above the 100 and 200 EMAs, which are still sloping lower. In other words, the general trend hasn't changed yet. Instead of a breakout, what we are currently witnessing is the development of a base.

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Volume behavior supports this interpretation. Although trading activity hasn't increased greatly, it has stabilized following previous spikes. Volume decreases prior to a decisive move, which is common during accumulation phases. In this case, aggressive buying is less significant than the absence of panic selling.

The RSI is in a neutral to slightly bullish range, which supports the notion of equilibrium rather than either side's dominance. Momentum is rebuilding gradually rather than rapidly.

Bitcoin's real issue

Although the market is misjudging where the true barrier is, Bitcoin is once again entering a critical zone. The real technical resistance is closer to $82,000, and that difference matters, even though $80,000 is the clear psychological level—clean, round, and closely watched.

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According to the chart structure, Bitcoin has made a significant comeback from its February lows, creating a sharp short-term uptrend with higher lows and steady momentum. After regaining short-term moving averages, the price is currently pushing into the 100 EMA zone, which serves as dynamic resistance.

For the simple reason that traders anchor to round numbers, the $80,000 level will draw attention. There, orders congregate, liquidity increases, and short-term responses are nearly certain.

However, structurally speaking, the real ceiling is located slightly higher at about $82,000, where prior support turned into resistance and is consistent with the longer-term declining trend. Historically, sellers have intervened with conviction at that level.

The lack of aggressive expansion in volume indicates that this move is still in the early-to-mid stage rather than a breakout climax.

Momentum indicators such as RSI are moving higher, but are not yet in extreme territory, so if resistance breaks cleanly, they could continue.

Looking forward, normalization toward and through $82,000 appears to be more of a timing problem than a probability question.

Dogecoin has to settle down

In contrast to earlier cycles, Dogecoin is once again getting close to the point where traders begin discussing removing a zero.

After a protracted decline, the price is currently grinding close to the $0.095-$0.10 range, creating a slow ascending structure. On the surface, that might appear beneficial, but the underlying strength is still dubious.

In theory, DOGE is trying to establish a foundation. The price is still capped below important moving averages, particularly the 100 and 200 EMA, which are still trending lower, but the formation of higher lows indicates accumulation. That in itself indicates that the overall trend hasn't changed yet.

That overhead pressure must be taken into consideration when discussing a long-term move above $0.10. Breaking and holding above $0.10 is where the concept of zero removal originates. That level is a supply zone because it is not only psychological, but also the site of past breakdowns.

Dogecoin is currently testing that area frequently, but is unable to establish dominance above it.

Why can't DOGE hold $0.10?

First, the move is not supported by volume. Current trading activity is comparatively muted compared to previous rallies, indicating insufficient demand to withstand sell pressure at resistance.

Second, the memecoin story is dispersed, even though it keeps coming up in the market. Instead of consolidating into established brands like DOGE, capital is rotating into newer, more speculative assets.