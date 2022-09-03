Shiba Inu Shares Mysterious Tweet, Here's What Community Made of It: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The official Shiba Inu Twitter account has posted a puzzling tweet. The cryptic tweet that has only the word "dog" has generated a lot of discussion among users, who have tried to decipher its multiple meanings. A Twitter user responded with "doge" to the tweet, to which the Shiba Inu team responded with "killer."

killer — Shib (@Shibtoken) September 2, 2022

While the community continues to perceive the tweet in several ways, it is important to keep in mind that Shiba Inu, a dog-themed token, was launched as a rival to Dogecoin, or "Doge-Killer."

In recent times, many crypto enthusiasts have predicted a "flippening" for dog-themed cryptocurrencies.

As reported by U.Today, last month, Shiba Inu overtook Dogecoin in terms of Twitter followers. In October 2021, Shiba Inu vaulted into the top 10 cryptocurrencies for the first time and dethroned Dogecoin in terms of market valuation until DOGE regained momentum and turned the tables. Presently, Shiba Inu, the 14th largest cryptocurrency, has been surpassed by Dogecoin, which is ranked the 10th largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization.

However, in terms of 24-hour trading, Shiba Inu was outperforming Dogecoin, according to coin98 analytics data. Shiba Inu was leading the meme token economy with $277 million as the most traded token. During the same period, Dogecoin saw trade volumes of $244 million. Overall, $3 billion was reported in trading volumes for meme cryptocurrencies.

Shiba Inu unveils first concept art for Metaverse WAGMI temple

The cryptic tweet was followed by a post on Shib's Metaverse WAGMI temple, which further stirred expectations among the community. Shiba Inu unveiled WAGMI Temple First Concept Art Reveal in a recent blog post.

The Wagmi temple, one of the hubs being developed by The Third Floor (TTF) studio and the Metaverse team, is designed to bring a zen-like realm with calming sensations, meditation, natural beauty and spiritual connections to the world.

In its full commitment to community feedback, the Metaverse team says it will stream Fireside Chats throughout portions of the Metaverse creative process on the official Shib Token Discord as well as other platforms shortly.