AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Sees 88% Surge in Usage, XRP Ledger to Break One Billion Threshold, BlackRock Buys $900 Million Worth of Bitcoin — U.Today Crypto Digest

    By Dan Burgin
    Thu, 23/04/2026 - 21:15
    Crypto news digest: SHIB sees 87.7% surge in usage; XRP Ledger to break 1 billion threshold soon; BlackRock spends $900 million on BTC.
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Sees 88% Surge in Usage, XRP Ledger to Break One Billion Threshold, BlackRock Buys $900 Million Worth of Bitcoin — U.Today Crypto Digest
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Google
    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu sees 87.7% surge in usage as new holders flood market

    SHIB sees growing adoption as market sentiments increasingly become bullish and more enthusiasts are willing to hold the meme token.

    Shiba Inu is witnessing a rapid increase in adoption as the recent market rally continues to fuel renewed interest in the asset, pushing its holder volume up.

    As momentum continues to build, the Shiba Inu team has shared data from Etherscan revealing a substantial increase in the number of SHIB holders across the globe.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu Sees 88% Surge in Usage, XRP Ledger to Break One Billion Threshold, BlackRock Buys $900 Million Worth of Bitcoin — U.Today Crypto Digest Bitcoin Could Hit $500K, Veteran Trader Predicts

    According to the data shared by the team, Shiba Inu recorded an 87.7% surge in the number of SHIB holders over the last seven days.  

    Advertisement

    Apparently, this signals a rapid influx of new holders into the Shiba Inu ecosystem as the meme token recorded a net increase of 5,653 holders over the past seven days. As such, the number of wallet addresses holding SHIB tokens moved from a total of 1,562,990 on April 15 to 1,568,643 by April 21.

    XRP Ledger to break 1 billion threshold sooner than expected

    XRP's network is surging on multiple indicators, but it might not provide enough of foundation.

    XRP's price chart is finally showing signs of a recovery, but the more intriguing development is taking place beneath the surface. Network activity is increasing to a point where usage patterns may change significantly.

    Advertisement

    After stabilizing from a downtrend, XRP is currently trading in the mid-$1.40 range on the market. The price is currently moving into a local resistance zone around $1.50 after forming a distinct support base near $1.30. 

    The asset is now moving above its faster moving averages, indicating an improvement in short-term momentum, but it is still below the longer-term trend lines, which are still sloping downward.  

    Moderate volume has supported the recent uptick but hasn't yet indicated a significant breakout. This is consistent with the overall structure, where XRP is trying to move from a phase of consolidation to one of recovery, though it hasn't been completely confirmed.

    BlackRock spends $900 million on another Bitcoin purchase

    BlackRock continues purchasing Bitcoin in large quantities as market sentiments flip positive and investors begin to show renewed interests.

    BlackRock has continued to extend its large Bitcoin purchases since the broader crypto market began to see renewed interest following the prolonged rally seen in the previous months.

    While institutional investors are increasingly doubling down on their Bitcoin investments, BlackRock appears to have just made its biggest weekly Bitcoin purchase of the year, which nearly reached a billion dollars.

    This massive purchase has sparked discussions across the crypto community while also boosting investor confidence that the world's largest crypto asset may be set for a major price breakout.

    Amid the rising demand for the Bitcoin investment product among institutional investors, Arkham Intelligence firm has provided data on Wednesday, April 22, revealing details of the massive Bitcoin purchase.

    According to the data, the world's largest asset management firm, BlackRock, purchased a total of over $900 million worth of Bitcoin in just five days.

    #Shiba Inu #XRP News #BlackRock #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 23, 2026 - 20:51
    Bitcoin Could Hit $500K, Veteran Trader Predicts
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Apr 23, 2026 - 19:18
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Fidelity Predicts Next Major Wave
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Verifiable Bitcoin Accounts for Institutional Bitcoin. Your Custody, Your Terms.
    $STAY Goes Live on KuCoin as Staynex Brings a Revenue-Backed AI Travel Ecosystem On-Chain
    Gate Founder Dr. Han Keynote at The University of Hong Kong: Breaking the Matthew Effect and Winning in Asymmetric Competition
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Apr 21, 2026 - 22:27
    Does Asteroid Shiba Actually Hold a Future?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Apr 21, 2026 - 7:01
    How Tangem, Exodus and 6,000 Partners Solved the Swap Infrastructure Problem
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2026 - 9:25
    BitMart Card Review: A Practical Crypto Visa for Everyday Spending
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Mar 30, 2026 - 16:36
    Toobit Review 2026: Multi-Strategy Trading, High Leverage and Expanding Derivatives Ecosystem
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Mar 26, 2026 - 17:22
    Top Crypto Cards 2026: Guide
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    Crypto News Digest, News
    Apr 23, 2026 - 21:15
    Shiba Inu Sees 88% Surge in Usage, XRP Ledger to Break One Billion Threshold, BlackRock Buys $900 Million Worth of Bitcoin — U.Today Crypto Digest
    Shiba Inu XRP News BlackRock Bitcoin
    Dan Burgin
    News
    Apr 23, 2026 - 20:51
    Bitcoin Could Hit $500K, Veteran Trader Predicts
    Bitcoin Price Prediction Peter Brandt
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Apr 23, 2026 - 19:18
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Fidelity Predicts Next Major Wave
    Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all