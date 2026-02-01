Shiba Inu Open Interest Crashes 11% as SHIB Price Hits Near 3-Year Low

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu fell to lows last seen in October 2023 as the crypto market deepened a sell-off that has persisted in recent weeks.

A total of $2.45 billion has been liquidated alone in the last 24 hours following a weekend drop, with significant losses recorded among most digital assets. Long positions accounted for the majority of liquidations, coming in at $2.27 billion, with shorts accounting for only $180 million.

This imbalance points to traders being caught unawares by the crash while staying optimistic about a rebound after weeks of range-bound price action in the markets.

Amid the price drop, Shiba Inu saw its open interest crash, falling 11%. According to CoinGlass, Shiba Inu's open interest came in at $75.74 million, with futures flow dropping 193% in the last 24 hours, suggesting traders reducing exposure in the derivatives market.

Thin weekend liquidity increased selling pressure as trading volumes declined into the weekend, a setup that might boost volatility.

SHIB price drops

Shiba Inu saw a sharp price drop on Saturday, falling to a low of $0.00000617 last seen nearly three years ago, in a four-day drop.

Shiba Inu team member Lucie reacts to the market crash, which has seen $2.45 billion in positions wiped out, saying: "these crashes all follow the same script. Over-leverage, panic, forced selling, repeat. Survival in crypto is not about timing every move. It is about a strong community and staying present when everything shakes." "But we got this," Lucie added.

The thin liquidity hanging over the market alongside risk appetite waning might suggest more of a reset.

Shiba Inu has broadly declined since the Jan. 5 high of $0.00001008; meanwhile, RSI indicators are nearing oversold levels at 30, hinting at the possibility of a relief rally in the coming sessions.

In the event of a rebound, Shiba Inu might target $0.00000785, $0.00001008 and then $0.00001047. Support lies next at $0.0000055 if the declines continue.