Shiba Inu Dev Reports 300 Welly Franchise Requests and More: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

SHIB lead developer Shytoshi Kusama says Shiba Inu-themed restaurant Welly's has received over 300 franchise applications and counting.

"Correction: Yesterday I said .@wellyfriends has over 20 Franchise requests and today I was told by the team there are actually over 300."

Correction: Yesterday I said .@wellyfriends has over 20 Franchise requests and today I was told by the team there are actually over 300! #DECENTRALIZEEVERYTHING #shibarium #eatwell #shibarmy — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) April 21, 2022

In February, Shiba Inu announced teaming up with Welly's, an Italian fast-food restaurant. As part of the partnership, Welly's conducted a full rebrand, making the Shiba Inu dog its new mascot and adjusting its menu and marketing strategy. The customers at Welly's will also be able to use the SHIB token as a means of payment.

The development, which prompted excitement among the SHIB community at large, saw thousands of SHIB army members file franchise applications to enable the debut of Welly's restaurant in their countries.

Ads

Shiba Inu whale with 749 billion SHIB increases holding

Data shared by WhaleStats, which was tracked on Etherscan, shows that another large Ethereum whale with over 749 billion SHIB has added another 50 billion SHIB to its holdings.

As reported by WhaleStats, ETH whale "Bombur," ranking 19th largest, has just bought 50,992,035,458 SHIB, or $1,269,191 worth. Shiba Inu trades at $0.0000252 at the time of publication.

Shiba Inu received a ton of attention after the long-awaited listing on the Robinhood trading platform. In addition to the rise in social volume, whales have also purchased a significant amount of SHIB, which made SHIB the most used smart contract among the top 100 ETH whales in the last 24 hours.