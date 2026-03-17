AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Crypto Exchange Netflow Jumps 208% as SHIB Volatility Returns

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 17/03/2026 - 15:35
    Shiba Inu holders are likely preparing to sell as crypto exchange netflow flips positive.
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Crypto Exchange Netflow Jumps 208% as SHIB Volatility Returns
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) has seen an influx of deposits on crypto exchanges in the last 24 hours. The development coincides with renewed volatility for the dog-themed meme coin on the crypto market. As per CoinGlass data, the exchange netflow has surged by 208% within the period.

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu exchange netflow surge signals rising sell pressure

    Notably, positive flows signal that traders are making more deposits for a potential sell-off, and this can trigger price reversal for Shiba Inu. 

    Generally, Shiba Inu’s price outlook has not been encouraging for investors. Year-to-date, SHIB has shed over 53% of its value as the price continues to dip. Despite the meme coin’s attempt at recovery, Shiba Inu remains down by 10.7% in the last 30 days.

    Hence, the current upsurge in crypto exchange netflow could further complicate the price outlook for holders. If selling pressure builds, it could undo the gains recorded in the last seven days. Some investors might be forced to dump the meme coin out of exhaustion from the unending volatility.

    Interestingly, Shiba Inu had, in the last 48 hours, completed a golden cross as the price climbed by 8%, contributing to the 17% weekly gain. The golden cross on the hourly chart had raised hopes of a continued uptick in price for some investors.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 03/17/2026 - 12:58
    $15.20 Fee for One Million Transactions on XRPL Amid 2026 Utility Surge, Why Does It Matter?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    The current influx to exchanges suggests possible profit-taking or exhaustion with SHIB’s slow performance. Shiba Inu’s volatility is of concern, given that the meme coin sector recently recorded a rally, with Dogecoin still showing potential for more upside.

    SHIB burn rate adds to sentiment shift

    As of this writing, Shiba Inu exchanged hands at $0.000006046, which represents a 1.48% decline in the last 24 hours. The meme coin’s trading volume has also dipped by 6.73% to $149.91 million within the same time frame.

    The community had incinerated over four million SHIB as the burn rate surged by 63% over the weekend. The goal was to stabilize the price and possibly spark an upward rally. However, it appears that Shiba Inu needs a different catalyst to stay green.

    #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 17, 2026 - 15:31
    Shibarium Update: Network Statistics Rebound as Explorer Indexing Hits 45%
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 17, 2026 - 15:25
    Shiba Inu OI Explodes 26% Despite Negative Price Reversal
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Ocean Network launches beta for affordable P2P GPU orchestration
    TEAMZ Summit 2026 Unveils Agenda for International Conference​ Where Japanese Culture Meets Web3 and AI
    Toobit Rewards Daily Copy Trading with $150K March Copy Trading Challenge
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 17, 2026 - 15:35
    Shiba Inu Crypto Exchange Netflow Jumps 208% as SHIB Volatility Returns
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 17, 2026 - 15:31
    Shibarium Update: Network Statistics Rebound as Explorer Indexing Hits 45%
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 17, 2026 - 15:25
    Shiba Inu OI Explodes 26% Despite Negative Price Reversal
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all