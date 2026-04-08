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    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Rockets 3,230% as Price Flips Bullish

    By Caroline Amosun
    Wed, 8/04/2026 - 13:43
    Shiba Inu sees steady network growth as its burn activity continues to surge at skyrocketing pace, signaling increased demand for the meme token.
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    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Rockets 3,230% as Price Flips Bullish
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    Shiba Inu is making waves as its network activity continues to flash bullish signals, and its trading price has begun to reclaim previous highs.

    While the broader crypto market has become intensely bullish over the past day, the Shiba Inu burn metric has also skyrocketed as demand intensifies.

    Shiba Inu supply shrinks by 4,112,291 SHIB

    Shiba Inu’s supply has continued to plummet as SHIB burn activity shows a notable daily surge, reducing the amount of tokens left in circulation.

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    On Wednesday, April 8, Shibburn provided data revealing that the Shiba Inu burn rate has surged by a massive 3,230% over the last 24 hours.

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    With such a significant burn rate surge, a total of 4,112,291 SHIB has been sent to dead wallets in about 10 separate transactions over the past day.

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    Some of the tokens were sent from wallets associated with Coinbase to null addresses, ensuring that the tokens become irretrievable.

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    While further data revealed that the amount of SHIB burned over the period is worth only about $24, per SHIB’s market value, the move is extremely bullish for its price as it signals growing demand from investors. Thus, it marks a major increase compared to the tokens burned on the previous day.

    Shiba Inu reclaims $0.000006120

    As the broad crypto market has also paused its prolonged volatility, the massive burn activity has coincided with a major price resurgence for SHIB, as its price has surged by 4.7% over the last day.

    Following this notable price gain, Shiba Inu is trading at $0.000006120 as of the time of writing. With such strong network activity, market participants expect that Shiba Inu will sustain its ongoing price rally in the longer term.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction #Coinbase
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