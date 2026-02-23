AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu 2-Hour Chart Completes Death Cross as Price Tests Key Support

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 23/02/2026 - 14:10
    Shiba Inu created a death cross on its short-term chart as the price fell to $0.00000590.
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu 2-Hour Chart Completes Death Cross as Price Tests Key Support
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu has completed a "death cross" pattern on its two-hour chart even as the broader market faces volatility with nearly half a billion dollars in liquidation.

    Advertisement

    The crypto market is facing selling pressure early Monday session as renewed trade tensions and tariff uncertainty weigh on risk assets.

    In the last 24 hours, a total of $485 million has been liquidated across the crypto market, according to CoinGlass data. In this time frame, the crypto market shed another $100 billion in value, according to CoinGecko data.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: 12.25 Million XRP Leave OKX by February, Cowen Projects March Bitcoin Peak, USDT Liquidity Now Mirrors 2022 Bottom Crypto Market Review: XRP's Double Bottom Could Be Key, Bitcoin Is Literally on the Edge, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Is Trapped Now

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 02/20/2026 - 15:11
    Shiba Inu Faces Short-Term Pressure as Hourly Death Cross Forms
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu, alongside the majority of cryptocurrencies, fell as the market continued to trade in line with broader macro and trade headlines. At the time of writing, Shiba Inu was down 1.59% in the last 24 hours to $0.00000614, extending weekly losses to 7.41%.

    Shiba Inu forms death cross as price tests key support

    Shiba Inu created a "death cross" pattern on the two-hour chart as the 50 MA fell below the 200 MA.

    Article image
    SHIB/USD 2-Hour Chart, Image By TradingView

    This appearance of this technical signal came as Shiba Inu saw a sharp plunge to a low of $0.00000590 on the two-hour chart.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 02/23/2026 - 09:38
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Loses Ground Under $0.000006: Next Levels to Watch
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Shiba Inu appears to be confirming the $0.00000590 low as support as its price rebounded thereafter and now trades at $0.00000614 at press time.

    As seen on the daily chart, Shiba Inu's drop from Feb. 21 is entering its third day. This follows a broader market decline, which analysts say was contributed largely to by weak liquidity and low conviction on the market.

    The next resistance targets for Shiba Inu lie at $0.00000733 and $0.00000968. Support lies at $0.00000590 ahead of $0.00000575.

    The broader crypto market recovery will be watched with respect to the Shiba Inu price rebound; analysts believe digital assets are more likely to move with broader risk sentiment rather than on purely crypto specific catalysts.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 23, 2026 - 16:23
    Ripple USD Stablecoin Is Now Closer to $2 Billion Than Ever
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 23, 2026 - 13:06
    -30% in 30 Days: XRP Ledger Reflects Substantial Drop in Activity
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Money Expo Mexico 2026 Concludes with Record 7,000+ Attendees, Strengthening Latin America’s Online Trading Landscape
    Digital Assets Week Returns to New York with Deutsche Bank
    Ending "Credit Invisibility": How the AESC Layer 1 Uses a "Credit Oracle" to Transform $12 Trillion of Agricultural Data into Credit Liquidity
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
    “Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 23, 2026 - 16:23
    Ripple USD Stablecoin Is Now Closer to $2 Billion Than Ever
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 23, 2026 - 14:10
    Shiba Inu 2-Hour Chart Completes Death Cross as Price Tests Key Support
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 23, 2026 - 13:06
    -30% in 30 Days: XRP Ledger Reflects Substantial Drop in Activity
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all