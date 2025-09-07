SHIB Price Prediction for September 7

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The prices of most of the coins keep setting local peaks, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has gone up by 1.27% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is approaching the resistance of $0.00001241. If the daily bar closes around that mark or above, there is a chance of a test of the $0.00001250 mark by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of the meme coin is in the middle of the channel between the support of $0.00001183 and the resistance of $0.00001273.

As neither side is dominating, sideways trading around the current prices is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. The price of SHIB is far from the main levels, confirming the absence of buyers' and sellers' energy. In this case, traders are unlikely to witness sharp moves soon.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001239 at press time.