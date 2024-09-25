SHIB Price Prediction for September 25

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins keep trading in the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has gone up by 5.34% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

The rate of SHIB is rising after a false breakout of the local support level of $0.00001475. If the growth continues to the resistance, there is a chance to see a test of the $0.000016 range tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the daily bar's closure. If it happens near its peak, traders may witness a test of the resistance of $0.00001605 until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of the meme coin is far from key levels. However, if the upward move continues to the interim zone of $0.000016, there is a possibility of seeing ongoing growth to the $0.000018 mark.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001538 at press time.