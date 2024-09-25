    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for September 25

    Has midterm growth of SHIB begun?
    Wed, 25/09/2024 - 15:23
    Most of the coins keep trading in the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has gone up by 5.34% since yesterday.

    The rate of SHIB is rising after a false breakout of the local support level of $0.00001475. If the growth continues to the resistance, there is a chance to see a test of the $0.000016 range tomorrow.

    On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the daily bar's closure. If it happens near its peak, traders may witness a test of the resistance of $0.00001605 until the end of the week.

    From the midterm point of view, the price of the meme coin is far from key levels. However, if the upward move continues to the interim zone of $0.000016, there is a possibility of seeing ongoing growth to the $0.000018 mark.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001538 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

