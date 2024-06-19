Advertisement
    SHIB Price Prediction for June 19

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Does rate of SHIB have enough strength to bounce back?
    Wed, 19/06/2024 - 13:46
    SHIB Price Prediction for June 19
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Some coins from the top 10 list are bouncing back, according to CoinStats.

    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has risen by 2.49% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    The price of the altcoin is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $0.00001797 and the resistance of $0.00001891. In this regard, sideways trading around the $0.00001850 mark is the more likely scenario until the end of the day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the situation is similar. None of the sides is dominating, which means there are low chances to expect sharp moves soon.

    However, if the price gets back to the $0.000017 mark, there is a possibility to see a test of the support soon.

    Image by TradingView

    On the weekly time frame, the decline continues, and there are no reversal signals yet. Until the rate is below the $0.000020 mark, traders may witness a further correction.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001859 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

