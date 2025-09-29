AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Analysis for September 29

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 29/09/2025 - 13:52
    Does price of SHIB have enough strength to test $0.000011 zone?
    Advertisement
    SHIB Price Analysis for September 29
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market is coming back to the green zone at the beginning of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has gone up by 1.35% over the past day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB has set a local support level of $0.00001173. If a bounce back does not happen, the decline is likely to continue to the $0.00001160 area by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the rate of SHIB is far from key levels. The volume is low, which means none of the sides is ready to seize the initiative. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 09/28/2025 - 13:01
    XRP Price Prediction for September 28
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    In this case, sideways trading in the range of $0.00001170-$0.000012 is the most likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is more bearish than bullish. If the breakout of the support of $0.00001145 happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a dump to the $0.00001050-$0.000011 range.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001176 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 29, 2025 - 13:44
    Two Cardano ETFs Might Set Stage for 'Uptober' ADA Rally: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Sep 29, 2025 - 13:37
    Coinbase Whale Collects 139,150,244,953 SHIB After 70% Price Collapse
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Nigel Farage to Headline at UK’s flagship web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
    WBTC Strengthens its Role as Multichain Standard for Bitcoin in DeFi
    Alt.town Introduces $TOWN Token Utility Across Platform Services and Launches ValueFi Deposit Event
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Sep 29, 2025 - 13:52
    SHIB Price Analysis for September 29
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 29, 2025 - 13:44
    Two Cardano ETFs Might Set Stage for 'Uptober' ADA Rally: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 29, 2025 - 13:37
    Coinbase Whale Collects 139,150,244,953 SHIB After 70% Price Collapse
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all