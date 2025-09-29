SHIB Price Analysis for September 29

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is coming back to the green zone at the beginning of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has gone up by 1.35% over the past day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB has set a local support level of $0.00001173. If a bounce back does not happen, the decline is likely to continue to the $0.00001160 area by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the rate of SHIB is far from key levels. The volume is low, which means none of the sides is ready to seize the initiative.

In this case, sideways trading in the range of $0.00001170-$0.000012 is the most likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is more bearish than bullish. If the breakout of the support of $0.00001145 happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a dump to the $0.00001050-$0.000011 range.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001176 at press time.