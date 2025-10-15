AdvertisementAdvert.
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Analysis for October 15

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 15/10/2025 - 11:46
    Can rate of SHIB keep trading above $0.000010 until week's end?
    SHIB Price Analysis for October 15
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Buyers are not going to give up easily, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has risen by 3% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is near the local support of $0.00001063. If its breakout happens, the decline may continue to the $0.00001050 zone by tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the picture has not changed much from the technical point of view. The volume remains low, which means none of the sides is ready to seize the initiative. 

    Buyers may start thinking about an upward move only if the bar closes above the nearest level of $0.00001145.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is rather more bearish than bullish. If the weekly candle closes far from the $0.00001145 mark, the decline is likely to continue to the $0.000009 range.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001068 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
