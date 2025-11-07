SHIB Price Analysis for November 7

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The prices of most of the coins are in the red zone today, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

SHIB is the exception to the rule as its price has gone up by 1.77% over the past day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is on its way to the local support of $0.00000902. If its breakout happens, the fall is likely to continue to the $0.00000880-$0.00000890 range soon.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the price of SHIB is far from key levels. In this case, traders should focus on the daily bar's closure.

If it happens with a long wick, there is a high chance of seeing an ongoing drop to the support of $0.00000832.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly candle's closure in terms of the $0.00000832 level. If the bar closes below it, traders may witness a further drop to the $0.000007-$0.000008 range.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000906 at press time.