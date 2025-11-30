SHIB Price Analysis for November 30

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The week is ending bullish for most of the cryptocurrencies, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has gone up by 1.58% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB has set a local resistance of $0.00000863. If the daily bar closes near that mark or above, the upward move is likely to continue to the $0.00000870 range.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, neither bulls nor bears are dominating.

The price of SHIB is far from the main levels, which means ongoing sideways trading is the more likely scenario over the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. Neither side is controlling the situation on the market. In this case, traders are unlikely to see sharp ups or downs until mid-December.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000857 at press time.