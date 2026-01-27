SHIB Price Analysis for January 27

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market seems to be undecided as to which way to move, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has fallen by 0.2% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB keeps looking bearish. If a breakout of the local support at $0.00000763 happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a continued decline to the $0.00000750 range.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB has failed to keep rising after yesterday's bullish bar's closure.

If bears' pressure continues, one can expect a test of the nearest support level at $0.00000734. This scenario is relevant at least until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. If the weekly candle closes below the previous bar's low at $0.00000736, traders may witness a further correction to the support at $0.00000678.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000764 at press time.