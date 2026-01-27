AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Analysis for January 27

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 27/01/2026 - 13:28
    Will the rate of SHIB keep going down to the $0.0000070 area?
    Advertisement
    SHIB Price Analysis for January 27
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market seems to be undecided as to which way to move, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has fallen by 0.2% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB keeps looking bearish. If a breakout of the local support at $0.00000763 happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a continued decline to the $0.00000750 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB has failed to keep rising after yesterday's bullish bar's closure. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 01/26/2026 - 15:35
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 26
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    If bears' pressure continues, one can expect a test of the nearest support level at $0.00000734. This scenario is relevant at least until the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. If the weekly candle closes below the previous bar's low at $0.00000736, traders may witness a further correction to the support at $0.00000678.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00000764 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 27, 2026 - 13:23
    XRP Key Metric Rockets 40%: Will Price Follow?
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Jan 27, 2026 - 13:18
    Coinbase Moves Early on Quantum Computing, CEO Reacts
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    PlanX 2026: The Dubai Conference for Protecting and Scaling Borderless Wealth
    TokenFi Unveils High-Visibility Branding Campaign Across Italy Ahead of 2026 Winter Olympics
    BTCC Exchange Nears 15-Year Mark with Plans for AI Trading Tools and Expanded RWA Offerings in 2026
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Price Analysis
    Jan 27, 2026 - 13:28
    SHIB Price Analysis for January 27
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 27, 2026 - 13:23
    XRP Key Metric Rockets 40%: Will Price Follow?
    article image Caroline Amosun
    News
    Jan 27, 2026 - 13:18
    Coinbase Moves Early on Quantum Computing, CEO Reacts
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 27, 2026 - 13:10
    Stellar (XLM) Price Gears up for 20% Breakout, Bollinger Bands Tease
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Jan 27, 2026 - 12:35
    Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin Eyes $110,000, XRP Targets $27 and Ethereum's $6.5 Billion Shock
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Jan 27, 2026 - 13:28
    SHIB Price Analysis for January 27
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 27, 2026 - 13:23
    XRP Key Metric Rockets 40%: Will Price Follow?
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Jan 27, 2026 - 13:18
    Coinbase Moves Early on Quantum Computing, CEO Reacts
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all