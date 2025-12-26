SHIB Price Analysis for December 26

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers are controlling the initiative on the market at the end of the year, according to CoinStats.

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has risen by 0.79% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is closer to the resistance than to the support. If bulls' pressure continues, traders may see a test of the $0.00000750 area.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, one should focus on the nearest level of $0.0000729. If its breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing upward move to the $0.00000750-$0.00000770 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of SHIB has set a local support at $0.000007.

If the candle closes far from that mark, there is a chance to see a bounce back to the $0.00000750 zone soon.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000719 at press time.