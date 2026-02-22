AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    SHIB Market Update Highlights 129% Move Toward Net Outflows

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 22/02/2026 - 6:05
    Shiba Inu's open interest has risen nearly 8% in the last 24 hours to $78.79 million.
    Advertisement
    SHIB Market Update Highlights 129% Move Toward Net Outflows
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Add as a preferred source on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    A recent Shiba Inu market update deduced from CoinGlass data indicates a 129% move toward net outflows.

    According to spot flow data provided by CoinGlass, in the last 24 hours, Shiba Inu outflows came in at $6.24 million, more than inflows at $6.14 million. The difference ($101,700) yields a negative netflow change of 129%, indicating net outflows.

    While this might seem concerning, the reverse is the case, as negative netflow might suggest buying pressure or accumulation.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Breaks Below Critical $63,000 Support Crypto Market Review: Ethereum (ETH) Must Protect $1,885, Is XRP Close to Losing $1? Shiba Inu: Why Outlook Is Shifting

    This follows as Shiba Inu's price reverses a three-day drop. Shiba Inu fell for three days at a stretch from Feb. 17 to 19, where it found support at $0.00000612 and began to rise.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 02/21/2026 - 03:00
    +152 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Mere 24 Hours: Exchange Inflows Prompt More Selling
    ByArman Shirinyan

    The recovery is extending into its second day from Friday, with SHIB reaching intraday high of $0.00000662 on Saturday.

    At the time of writing, SHIB was up 4.80% in the last 24 hours to $0.000006493. Shiba Inu had also reversed weekly losses, up 0.41% in the last seven days, according to CoinMarketCap data.

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu open interest rises 8%

    The spot flow tool is used to confirm or contradict what is happening in the futures market. For example, if prices are increasing and futures open interest is also rising, these might indicate leveraged buying. In this regard, Shiba Inu open interest has risen nearly 8% in the last 24 hours to $78.79 million.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 02/15/2026 - 02:30
    Shiba Inu Completes Golden Cross on Hourly Chart, Rises 6%
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    If price is increasing while spot flow stays negative, this might suggest an increase driven by derivatives or leverage, which might reverse quickly.

    What's next for SHIB price?

    Shiba Inu has been trading sideways between $0.00000508 and $0.00000724 since the beginning of February. The daily RSI, which is now slightly below 50, suggests that this sideways trading might continue a little while longer before a breakout or breakdown.

    An immediate barrier for SHIB's price is expected at the $0.00000724 high before the daily MA 50 and 200 currently at $0.00000743 and $0.00000943. Support is expected at three points between $0.000005 and $0.000006: these are $0.0000061, $0.00000575 and $0.00000508.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 24, 2026 - 6:12
    Bitcoin Breaks Below Critical $63,000 Support
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Feb 24, 2026 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Review: Ethereum (ETH) Must Protect $1,885, Is XRP Close to Losing $1? Shiba Inu: Why Outlook Is Shifting
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Money Expo Mexico 2026 Concludes with Record 7,000+ Attendees, Strengthening Latin America’s Online Trading Landscape
    Digital Assets Week Returns to New York with Deutsche Bank
    Ending "Credit Invisibility": How the AESC Layer 1 Uses a "Credit Oracle" to Transform $12 Trillion of Agricultural Data into Credit Liquidity
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
    “Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 24, 2026 - 6:12
    Bitcoin Breaks Below Critical $63,000 Support
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Feb 24, 2026 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Review: Ethereum (ETH) Must Protect $1,885, Is XRP Close to Losing $1? Shiba Inu: Why Outlook Is Shifting
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 23, 2026 - 21:20
    Prominent VC Names Dire Consequences of BTC Losing $60K
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all