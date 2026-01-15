AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    SHIB Eyes Liquidity Crunch Amid 910% Surge in Deflationary Metric

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 15/01/2026 - 10:14
    Shiba Inu price is facing a crucial test, but the 910% surge in burn rate might change the outlook.
    Advertisement
    SHIB Eyes Liquidity Crunch Amid 910% Surge in Deflationary Metric
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) bulls appear ready to push price up toward the $0.00001 level, or prevent further slips at least. Data from Shibburn, a platform that tracks deflationary activities in the ecosystem, reveals that bulls have kept total burn activity up by 910.98%.

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu bulls target supply reduction

    In the last 24 hours, Shiba Inu’s bulls sent a total of 4,369,584 SHIB to dead wallets in renewed efforts to reduce the circulating supply. The move comes as SHIB fluctuates within a price range of $0.058491 and $0.059009 in the last 24 hours.

    The Shiba Inu ecosystem has always relied on the burn mechanism to control available supply. The community hopes that by limiting circulating supply, scarcity could make prices appreciate, or stabilize and prevent further decline.

    With the removal of more than 4.37 million SHIB permanently from circulation, this brings the total SHIB burnt from the initial supply to 410.75 trillion. The total supply in the ecosystem now stands at 589,245,769,952,109 SHIB. Out of this amount, 585406,785,022,741 SHIB remain in the circulating supply.

    Article image
    Shiba Inu Burn Chart | Source: Shibburn

    The remaining 3,839,011,929,368 SHIB are staked and do not contribute to the added volatility of the meme coin.

    With Shiba Inu bulls fighting to keep the price stable, trading volume has also stayed green and remains up by 8.08% at $179.96 million. However, exchange flows suggest that selling pressure might be building given the broader meme coin sector decline within this period.

    SHIB price dips despite rising volume

    As of press time, Shiba Inu exchanges hands at $0.000008597, which represents a 2.11% decline in the last 24 hours. The price decline has been attributed to profit-taking by short-term traders after SHIB failed to break a key resistance level.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 01/15/2026 - 09:13
    XRP, Solana, Ethereum and Bitcoin ETF Explode in $1,000,000,000 Surge
    ByArman Shirinyan

    On the positive side, Shiba Inu’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is pegged at 57, slightly neutral, which indicates that the meme coin is not in oversold territory. Therefore, it is likely that the current market setup could attract buyers looking for the dip.

    It is worth mentioning that for Shiba Inu to sustain a price uptrend, bulls must not focus solely on the burn metrics. The meme coin’s futures traders need to stay active in their bets, as declining open interest could signal loss of confidence and further price slippage.

    Notably, every slip of Shiba Inu’s open interest into the red zone increases bearish sentiments for market participants. This ultimately impacts the asset’s price negatively and delays the elimination of one zero from SHIB.

    #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 15, 2026 - 9:44
    Bitcoin Inflows Go Parabolic as $1.7 Billion Weekly ETF Spike Stuns Bears
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 15, 2026 - 9:13
    XRP, Solana, Ethereum and Bitcoin ETF Explode in $1,000,000,000 Surge
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Toobit and LALIGA Kick Off $800,000 Elite Championship
    Aster “Human vs AI” Live Trading Competition Season 1 Concludes
    NGRAVE, global pioneer in digital asset security, completes strategic restructuring with sights set on USD 10 billion in assets secured
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 15, 2026 - 10:14
    SHIB Eyes Liquidity Crunch Amid 910% Surge in Deflationary Metric
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 15, 2026 - 9:44
    Bitcoin Inflows Go Parabolic as $1.7 Billion Weekly ETF Spike Stuns Bears
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 15, 2026 - 9:13
    XRP, Solana, Ethereum and Bitcoin ETF Explode in $1,000,000,000 Surge
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 15, 2026 - 6:29
    ‘Worse Than Status Quo’: Coinbase CEO Rejects Senate Bill
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 15, 2026 - 5:24
    Ripple CEO Optimistic About Crypto Market Structure Bill
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 15, 2026 - 10:14
    SHIB Eyes Liquidity Crunch Amid 910% Surge in Deflationary Metric
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 15, 2026 - 9:44
    Bitcoin Inflows Go Parabolic as $1.7 Billion Weekly ETF Spike Stuns Bears
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 15, 2026 - 9:13
    XRP, Solana, Ethereum and Bitcoin ETF Explode in $1,000,000,000 Surge
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all