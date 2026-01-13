Advertisement
    SHIB About to Burn One Zero, Top SHIB Exec Believes

    By Yuri Molchan
    Tue, 13/01/2026 - 12:51
    Top Shiba Inu executive has agreed with an analyst's report about SHIB targeting one zero price surge.
    SHIB About to Burn One Zero, Top SHIB Exec Believes
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The official marketing lead of the Shiba Inu team, known to the meme coin community as Lucie, believes the second-largest meme cryptocurrency, SHIB, could be on the verge of burning a zero from its price.

    She confirmed that on the X social media platform, commenting on a post by a crypto analyst, “SHIB KNIGHT.”

    SHIB targets $0.00001200, per Lucie

    The aforementioned pseudonymous analyst tweeted: “Market looks positive again." In the chart he shared with the X crypto community, Shiba Inu has broken out of the Falling Wedge pattern, and the meme coin’s price is currently going up. He named a possible price target as $0.00001200.

    Lucie commented that she agrees with this price prediction and also suggested that “SHIB KNIGHT” check the POU project. It stands for “SHIB owes you” and was created to raise funds for Shibarium users affected by the hack that occurred at the end of 2025.

    Shiba Inu is still trading around 90% below the all-time high reached in late October 2021 — $0.00008845.

    Binance's CZ warns about "losing money" on meme coins

    Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the founder and former chief executive of the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, has published an important warning, in which he spoke about meme coins — particularly, those based on his tweets.

    First of all, CZ assured the community that he likes both memes and coins inspired by them: “I am not against meme coins, and I like memes.”

    However, he warned investors not to rush into jumping into every meme coin based on his “random tweets” since, in that case, “you are almost guaranteed to lose money.” These coins are often created by developers in attempts to earn a quick buck from eager users and CZ fans.

    CZ reminded the community that his tweets often contain “stupid not-so-funny jokes,” and most of the time, when he does that, he does not think about memes at all.

    In other news, CZ recently announced that a rough copy of his autobiography is ready, and it will be self-published since going through traditional publishers would take too much time and effort. “Takes too long to go through a publisher, even though they will likely help significantly with distribution.” All the proceeds received from the sales will go to charity, CZ said.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Changpeng Zhao #Meme Cryptocurrencies
