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    SEC Chair Confirms Crypto Event Appearance Amid Recent Regulatory Milestone

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 24/03/2026 - 15:47
    SEC chair to speak at crypto gathering after notable guidance release.
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    SEC Chair Confirms Crypto Event Appearance Amid Recent Regulatory Milestone
    Cover image via U.Today

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    In a recent tweet, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair Paul Atkins has confirmed participation at the ongoing digital asset summit event. 

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    This comes after the SEC issued historic guidance on its classification of crypto assets in the past week, one which Atkins described as a "historic week" for digital asset markets in the United States.

    Atkins revealed his excitement about speaking at the Digital Asset Summit event (DAS). "Excited to speak today at this year's DAS after a historic week for America's digital asset markets," Atkins wrote. 

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    The SEC chair will be delivering remarks and participating in a fireside chat at the event. This he indicated in his tweet, asking the community to tune in for remarks and a fireside chat at 11:55 a.m. ET today. 

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    The SEC chair's participation at the event affirms a friendlier regulatory climate, with regulators stepping into industry forums to address concerns around compliance rather than an enforcement approach. 

    In the past week, the acting head of the enforcement division for SEC indicated focus on "quality over quantity" in bringing cases, the first signal of the regulator’s priorities days after the resignation of the unit’s chief.

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    SEC's crypto guidance in spotlight

    In the past week, the Securities and Exchange Commission issued a long-awaited "token taxonomy," which marked a key step forward in classifying which types of digital assets it deems to be securities.

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    The guidance names payment stablecoins, digital collectibles and digital commodities as nonsecurities. It also clarifies how federal securities laws apply to protocol mining, staking and crypto airdrops.

    The crypto industry has long sought greater clarity on whether particular assets are considered securities, which typically require more regulatory disclosures than commodities.

    The SEC, in its guidance, explained that a nonsecurity crypto asset may stop being an investment contract under securities laws when an issuer has either fulfilled or failed its representations or promises.

    The SEC head also said the regulator would soon issue a proposed rule teeing up a safe harbor program for startups to launch crypto companies. 

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