Screx, AI-powered DeFi Hub, Welcomes Investors to Join its Presale

Screx, an upcoming decentralized finance ecosystem, is focused on reestablishing the initial values of the digital economy. Screx solves liquidity fragmentation issues, the unnecessary complexity of interfaces and much more. Its SCRX token debuts on the Gems.vip launchpad.

Addressing all major challenges in DeFi: What is Screx?

While being in focus for developers, the siloed liquidity is just one of the problems addressed by Screx's technical design. The exchange - positioned as "Rebel of DeFi" - is powered by an AI management system and Smart Routing.

The DeFi market is totally fragmented.



🛑Dozens of blockchains.

🛑Hundreds of protocols.

🛑Zero transparency for the end user.



People are getting lost in this chaos — and that’s exactly what we’re fixing.



⚡ Screx = EE → Enhance Efficiency, integrates DeFi to boost speed,… pic.twitter.com/lOHjRXjDHF — Screx (@screx_com) October 7, 2025

The combination of liquidity routing instruments and AI tooling is developed to help Screx to execute all orders at the best possible rates for users. As explained by the team in a comment for U.Today, Screx acts as a command center for decentralized finance, designed to make DeFi finally usable and human-centered.

With Screx, the DeFi segment yet again becomes transparent, credible, newbie-friendly and user-centric. Launched in 2025, the aggregator is led by a clutch of heavy-hitting industry veterans with decades of experience spanning the fields of Web3, AI, software engineering, product design and business development.

Screx is built to bring together the full range of core DeFi functionalities in one environment, including swaps, bridging, lending, staking, yield farming, futures, perpetual contracts, liquidity pools and escrow services.

These modules are designed to be fully interoperable, enabling assets to move instantly between them. For example, bridged tokens can be staked immediately or collateral from lending can be redeployed into liquidity pools without additional steps. This integration eliminates the inefficiencies of managing multiple platforms for different tasks.

At the same time, Screx seeks to build on all the best developments and accomplishments of previous cohorts of DeFis. Reinventing the wheel is not among its priorities; Screx is not competing with protocols, it is designing a framework that lets them finally work together, CEO Tom Bablak concludes.

As per its documentation, Screx has announced plans for integrations with leading DeFis including the likes of Uniswap, Aave, Curve, Balancer, and Compound as well as major wallets MetaMask and TrustWallet. Its multi-chain deployment will span across all major EVM blockchains like Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Avalanche, Arbitrum, Optimism, Fantom, and many more.

The technical architecture of Screx will undergo stringent third-party audits conducted by top-notch cybersecurity firms CertiK, Quantstamp, and Hacken.

Screx, new-gen DeFi conglomerate powered by AI, announces SCRX token presale

With its balanced tokenomic design, multiphase procedure and cooperation with leading launchpad Gems.vip, SCRX presale will definitely join the ranks of the most anticipated presales of Q4, 2025.

Image by Screx

SCRX, a core native Screx governance and utility cryptocurrency, is released through Gems.vip, an industry-leading launchpad that has already facilitated $200 million of sales.

By participating in a SCRX crypto token sale, digital asset enthusiasts can become part of a bold experiment that brings DeFi to its original values - but with the cutting-edge technologies of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Tom Bablak, Screx CEO, explains what makes the approach of his service special and outstanding in 2025:

DeFi was supposed to give people freedom, but instead it created walls between them. With Screx, we are building a path that finally connects it all. Every new blockchain and every new protocol was meant to solve something, yet all they have done is to create more distance. Screx is our way of bringing this space back together. We're not trying to fit into what DeFi has become. We're building what DeFi was always supposed to be.

The SCRX price is increased programmatically with every new phase of presale. In seven rounds, the SCRX price will grow from $0.035 to $0.11. Out of the total token supply, 20% (200 million tokens) will be allocated for pre-sale, with 25% unlocked on TGE and a 12-month vesting for other assets. The presale started on September 25 and will run until December 11.

SCRX debuts with dual token burn mechanics to protect its price from deflation. Each year, 0.5%-1.5% of the total supply is burned to fund platform revenue or unused allocations, while 2% of all SCRX transaction fees are permanently burned with every transaction.

Within the Screx ecosystem, SCRX crypto token is equipped with multiple utilities. SCRX will be accepted as gas fee currency, staking, and governance asset. Also, it will be an economical backbone of affiliate programs, referral initiatives, and community management activities. Access to advanced functionalities, exclusive tools, and in-depth analytics is unlocked for SCRX holders, enhancing the value of participation.