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    Scaramucci Says Corporate Bitcoin Adoption Is Inevitable

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 12/04/2026 - 19:02
    SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci is predicting a massive wave of corporate cryptocurrency adoption.
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    Scaramucci Says Corporate Bitcoin Adoption Is Inevitable
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    SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci has predicted a massive wave of corporate adoption following the revelation that Elon Musk's SpaceX has maintained its massive Bitcoin treasury despite enduring severe financial losses.

    Scaramucci pointed to the aerospace manufacturer as the ultimate proof of concept for treating Bitcoin as a strategic corporate reserve asset. 

    "Everyone will soon have Bitcoin on their corporate balance sheet," he said. 

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    SpaceX holds strong 

    The catalyst for Scaramucci's post is newly surfaced financial data highlighting SpaceX's unshakeable commitment to its digital asset reserves.

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    According to Arkham Intelligence data and a recent report from The Information, SpaceX is currently holding exactly 8,285 BTC, valued at more than $600 million. 

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    The company has refused to liquidate this volatile asset to pad its balance sheet despite a $5 billion loss.

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    SpaceX's top-line revenue actually grew to $18.5 billion in 2025, but the losses associated with the artificial intelligence venture, xAI, have heavily outpaced sales.

    SpaceX's Bitcoin position has remained completely untouched since mid-2024. 

    SpaceX was actually accumulating the digital asset behind the scenes before Tesla, its sister company. 

    According to on-chain data, SpaceX initially acquired its first Bitcoin on Dec. 31.

    Elon Musk finally confirmed the acquisition to the public in 2021. Back then, he also disclosed his own personal holdings in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin.

    The upcoming IPO 

    The initial public offering requires the company to officially disclose its $603 million Bitcoin position in public regulatory filings for the very first time. 

    The firm will be required to report these holdings at fair market value.

    Soon-to-be public titan SpaceX will likely further normalize Bitcoin as a long-term treasury asset.

    #Bitcoin News #Elon Musk #Anthony Scaramucci
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