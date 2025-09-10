Advertisement
    Scam Alert: Fake CMC Tokens Offered to Community, CoinMarketCap Warns

    By Yuri Molchan
    Wed, 10/09/2025 - 10:17
    CoinMarketCap rings a scam alert, warning the community about fake CMC tokens
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Prominent cryptocurrency reference website, CoinMarketCap (CMC), has issued an important warning to the global cryptocurrency community. Scammers continue to spread fake crypto tokens, including counterfeit CMC listings, targeting crypto users worldwide and their funds.

    CMC's crucial warning catches community's eye

    On its official X account, CoinMarketCap has warned crypto enthusiasts and professional investors and traders about the threat posed to the community by con artists as they continue to offer fake CMC tokens to users.

    The data source has once again reminded the community that it does not have any native token or coin. And if anyone sees a promotion for such “CMC tokens”, this is fraudsters trying to pull their leg: “CoinMarketCap does NOT have a Token/Coin. If you see a promotion for CMC-Tokens, it is a Fake/Scam!”

    Another important CMC warning

    A day earlier, CoinMarketCap also warned the community about impersonators trying to contact retail crypto investors and traders.

    The tweet states urges the crypto space to “BEWARE of scammers trying to impersonate CoinMarketCap members.” The CoinMarketCap team does not have any “phone number”, the tweet states. Besides, they would never start calling users anyway, the message says.

    If there are any such cases or any doubts as to the legitimacy of those, the callers and/or their offers, the community should contact the CoinMarketCap team for verification.

    #Coinmarketcap #Scam Alert
