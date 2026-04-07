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    Saylor Highlights His Bitcoin 'Safe Haven' as Strategy Reports $14.46 Billion Unrealized Loss

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 7/04/2026 - 15:55
    Following a $14.46 billion loss reported for Q1, 2026, Michael Saylor reiterates Bitcoin-tied shares STRC as a safe haven in a new post.
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    Saylor Highlights His Bitcoin 'Safe Haven' as Strategy Reports $14.46 Billion Unrealized Loss
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    "Not perfect, just better": this is how Michael Saylor described Strategy’s approach in his latest post following the release of its Q1, 2026, financial report. The company’s head outlined the concept of three “perfect” products of the future, where Bitcoin-tied STRC shares act as a kind of safe haven, despite the company reporting an unrealized loss of $14.46 billion on its crypto holdings.

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    A key instrument Saylor emphasizes, which he refers to as his safe haven, is the preferred stock Stretch under the ticker STRC, offering a yield of 11.5% annually. This instrument allows the company to raise liquidity for additional Bitcoin purchases without immediate dilution of common shares.

    In the new post, Saylor highlights three technologies that will change the world — transportation, autonomous machines, robots that will work for humans, and Bitcoin as a digital vault, an asset that preserves value over time. 

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    Why Strategy stock jumped 6.6% despite record Q1 deficit

    According to the report published in the Wall Street Journal, Strategy ended Q1 of 2026 with a loss of $14.46 billion. This occurred because the market price of Bitcoin at the end of March was below the company’s average purchase price of $75,644. Nevertheless, MSTR shares rose 6.6% immediately after the report.

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    The paper loss allows the company to recognize a tax benefit of $2.42 billion, effectively improving its long-term financial position. Between April 1 and April 5 alone, the company acquired another 4,871 BTC, bringing total reserves to 766,970 BTC.

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    In summary, for Saylor, even a nearly $15 billion loss remains a temporary accounting formality. For investors, his “safe haven” represents a place to preserve capital from inflation while the world transitions toward robotics and artificial intelligence.

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin #MicroStrategy #Bitcoin News
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