RippleX Drops Whitepaper for Confidential XRPL Assets: XRP Goes Private?

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The research division of RippleX has published a new whitepaper describing the implementation of confidential transfers for multipurpose tokens (MPT) on the XRP Ledger. The new technology is designed to solve the main problem of public blockchains that prevents mass adoption by large businesses — the lack of financial privacy — while maintaining regulatory control.

Inside new Ripple whitepaper: How ZK-proofs bring privacy to XRPL

The key innovation of the protocol is the ability to hide account balances and transfer amounts. In the current version of XRP, anyone can see the balance of any address. The proposed Confidential MPT standard replaces open figures with encrypted data and uses the EC-ElGamal system.

At the same time, developers emphasize that this is not a tool for full anonymity. The identities of the sender and receiver remain public, which preserves the account-based model of XRP Ledger and helps avoid regulatory concerns typically associated with mixers or fully anonymous coins such as Monero (XMR).

2/ The core tension: confidentiality wants to hide information. Verifiability needs information to be checkable.



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To allow the network to validate transactions without seeing their amounts, Ripple introduces zero-knowledge proofs. Validators can verify that the sender has sufficient funds and is not creating tokens out of thin air, but they do not learn how many tokens were sent or how much remains in the account. To ensure compactness and efficiency, the system uses Bulletproofs, an advanced cryptographic method that allows verification without a heavy load on network nodes.

It is evident that Ripple is targeting the sector of corporate payments and tokenized assets. For banks, it is critical that competitors cannot track their liquidity and transaction volumes on-chain.

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Key features for business:

Issuer control: Token issuers such as banks or stablecoin providers retain functions like freezing and forced funds recovery, known as clawback.

Audit on demand: The system includes a selective disclosure model, where an account holder can provide a cryptographic key to an auditor or regulator to verify the integrity of operations without revealing data publicly.

Hybrid balance model: Users can instantly convert tokens between public and confidential states.

What does this mean for XRP ecosystem?

If the proposal is approved by the community through the amendment process, XRP Ledger could become one of the most advanced platforms for issuing private digital assets. This represents a direct challenge to corporate blockchains such as Hyperledger, as XRP Ledger would offer financial privacy on top of a public decentralized network.

As noted by the authors of the document — Murat Cenk, Aanchal Malhotra and Joseph A. Akinyele — they have created a system where the overall token supply remains transparent and verifiable, while private transactions are protected from external observation.

This step appears to be preparation of infrastructure for the launch of bank-issued stablecoins and CBDCs on XRP, where confidentiality is a mandatory requirement under the legislation of many countries.