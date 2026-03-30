AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    RippleX Drops Whitepaper for Confidential XRPL Assets: XRP Goes Private?

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 30/03/2026 - 11:03
    RippleX engineers introduced a new privacy whitepaper for the XRP Ledger. Read how confidential tokens use zero-knowledge proofs to hide transaction amounts and balances, solving the main problem for banks and institutional adoption of XRP.
    Advertisement
    RippleX Drops Whitepaper for Confidential XRPL Assets: XRP Goes Private?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google
    Advertisement

    The research division of RippleX has published a new whitepaper describing the implementation of confidential transfers for multipurpose tokens (MPT) on the XRP Ledger. The new technology is designed to solve the main problem of public blockchains that prevents mass adoption by large businesses — the lack of financial privacy — while maintaining regulatory control.

    Inside new Ripple whitepaper: How ZK-proofs bring privacy to XRPL

    The key innovation of the protocol is the ability to hide account balances and transfer amounts. In the current version of XRP, anyone can see the balance of any address. The proposed Confidential MPT standard replaces open figures with encrypted data and uses the EC-ElGamal system.

    At the same time, developers emphasize that this is not a tool for full anonymity. The identities of the sender and receiver remain public, which preserves the account-based model of XRP Ledger and helps avoid regulatory concerns typically associated with mixers or fully anonymous coins such as Monero (XMR).

    HOT Stories
    Elon Musk Posts Bitcoin Anime Girl, BTC Price Remains in Green Will Dogecoin (DOGE) Remove Zero This Week? New Reality for XRP's Price, Shiba Inu's Volatility Compression Is Close: Crypto Market Review

    To allow the network to validate transactions without seeing their amounts, Ripple introduces zero-knowledge proofs. Validators can verify that the sender has sufficient funds and is not creating tokens out of thin air, but they do not learn how many tokens were sent or how much remains in the account. To ensure compactness and efficiency, the system uses Bulletproofs, an advanced cryptographic method that allows verification without a heavy load on network nodes.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 03/30/2026 - 05:45
    Ripple CEO Recalls Buffett's Legendary Crypto Dig
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    It is evident that Ripple is targeting the sector of corporate payments and tokenized assets. For banks, it is critical that competitors cannot track their liquidity and transaction volumes on-chain.

    Advertisement

    Key features for business:

    • Issuer control: Token issuers such as banks or stablecoin providers retain functions like freezing and forced funds recovery, known as clawback.
    • Audit on demand: The system includes a selective disclosure model, where an account holder can provide a cryptographic key to an auditor or regulator to verify the integrity of operations without revealing data publicly. 
    • Hybrid balance model: Users can instantly convert tokens between public and confidential states.

    What does this mean for XRP ecosystem? 

    If the proposal is approved by the community through the amendment process, XRP Ledger could become one of the most advanced platforms for issuing private digital assets. This represents a direct challenge to corporate blockchains such as Hyperledger, as XRP Ledger would offer financial privacy on top of a public decentralized network.

    As noted by the authors of the document — Murat Cenk, Aanchal Malhotra and Joseph A. Akinyele — they have created a system where the overall token supply remains transparent and verifiable, while private transactions are protected from external observation.

    This step appears to be preparation of infrastructure for the launch of bank-issued stablecoins and CBDCs on XRP, where confidentiality is a mandatory requirement under the legislation of many countries.

    #XRP #Ripple News #XRP Ledger #XRP News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 30, 2026 - 10:31
    SHIB Community Demands Answers From Shytoshi Kusama and SHIB Team
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Mar 30, 2026 - 9:50
    Bitcoin in 'Stress Phase,' But 'Real Opportunity' Starts Afterwards: Can Price Hit $100,000?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Finnovex North Africa 2026: Catalyzing Egypt’s Fintech Revolution Through Smart Finance and Regulatory Transformation
    TxFlow L1 Mainnet Launch Marks a New Phase for Multi-Application On-Chain Finance
    Forget selfies and passports – trade crypto with privacy
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Guides
    Mar 26, 2026 - 17:22
    Top Crypto Cards 2026: Guide
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Mar 25, 2026 - 19:37
    Interview: Sameep Singhania on Building KalqiX and the Future of On-Chain Trading
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 30, 2026 - 11:03
    RippleX Drops Whitepaper for Confidential XRPL Assets: XRP Goes Private?
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 30, 2026 - 10:31
    SHIB Community Demands Answers From Shytoshi Kusama and SHIB Team
    Yuri Molchan
    News
    Mar 30, 2026 - 9:50
    Bitcoin in 'Stress Phase,' But 'Real Opportunity' Starts Afterwards: Can Price Hit $100,000?
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all