Ripple's Stablecoin Jumps 129% in Volume, Upside for XRP?

Ripple USD stablecoin (RLUSD) has spiked by over 129% in volume in the last 24 hours as market activity picked up in some sectors of the cryptocurrency space.

RLUSD trading bolume surges amid stablecoin demand

As per CoinMarketCap data , the increased activity led to an increased 145.56%, or $49.55 million, within this time frame. The spike in volume signals that there is a demand for the stablecoin, which has soared into the top 10 stablecoin in the sector.

Notably, during periods of market decline, investors might decide to accumulate a particular asset by buying at a lower price. This generally creates a demand for stablecoins, which are used for such purchases on different exchanges.

It is worth mentioning that the Ripple USD stablecoin, which was launched in December 2024, has registered accelerated growth. RLUSD’s market capitalization now stands at $1.33 billion within this short timeline of hitting the crypto market.

The growth could have a positive impact on Ripple’s XRP and amplify its purchasing power. The high demand for the stablecoin could serve as a bridge for users entering the ecosystem and also boost XRP demand for liquidity.

Additionally, the transaction fees, which are paid in XRP, get burned, thereby reducing the circulating supply.

That scarcity in XRP might serve to trigger pressure on the market and support a price rebound. XRP has been facing volatility issues and has failed to regain the $3 level since October 2025.

XRP price slides below $2, can RLUSD revive price?

As of press time, XRP is exchanging hands at $1.97, which represents a 3.58% decrease in the last 24 hours.

However, trading volume remains in the green zone by 182.66% at $3.85 billion. The plunge in price comes as a shock, given that the coin recently posted the first golden cross of 2026.