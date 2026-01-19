AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple's Stablecoin Jumps 129% in Volume, Upside for XRP?

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 19/01/2026 - 16:04
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) has hit a major milestone in daily volume growth amid a broader crypto market meltdown.
    Advertisement
    Ripple's Stablecoin Jumps 129% in Volume, Upside for XRP?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple USD stablecoin (RLUSD) has spiked by over 129% in volume in the last 24 hours as market activity picked up in some sectors of the cryptocurrency space.

    Advertisement

    RLUSD trading bolume surges amid stablecoin demand

    As per CoinMarketCap data, the increased activity led to an increased 145.56%, or $49.55 million, within this time frame. The spike in volume signals that there is a demand for the stablecoin, which has soared into the top 10 stablecoin in the sector.

    Notably, during periods of market decline, investors might decide to accumulate a particular asset by buying at a lower price. This generally creates a demand for stablecoins, which are used for such purchases on different exchanges.

    It is worth mentioning that the Ripple USD stablecoin, which was launched in December 2024, has registered accelerated growth. RLUSD’s market capitalization now stands at $1.33 billion within this short timeline of hitting the crypto market.

    The growth could have a positive impact on Ripple’s XRP and amplify its purchasing power. The high demand for the stablecoin could serve as a bridge for users entering the ecosystem and also boost XRP demand for liquidity.

    Additionally, the transaction fees, which are paid in XRP, get burned, thereby reducing the circulating supply. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 01/19/2026 - 15:02
    Canadian Billionaire: Bitcoin Much Easier to Confiscate Than Gold
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    That scarcity in XRP might serve to trigger pressure on the market and support a price rebound. XRP has been facing volatility issues and has failed to regain the $3 level since October 2025.

    XRP price slides below $2, can RLUSD revive price?

    As of press time, XRP is exchanging hands at $1.97, which represents a 3.58% decrease in the last 24 hours. 

    However, trading volume remains in the green zone by 182.66% at $3.85 billion. The plunge in price comes as a shock, given that the coin recently posted the first golden cross of 2026.

    The decline has been attributed to a sudden reversal in price outlook as a result of a death cross that emerged in the last 24 hours. The death cross, which suggests bearish sentiment, appears to have limited the coin to a tight range of $1.97 and $2.06.

    #RLUSD
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Jan 19, 2026 - 15:58
    XRP Price Analysis for January 19
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 19, 2026 - 15:54
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Crashes to $0.12 on Coinbase, But This Market Metric Hints at Hope
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BingX becomes Scuderia Ferrari HP's first-ever crypto exchange partner
    NEXST Brings KISS OF LIFE to Life: Debut VR Concerts on the Ultimate Web3 Entertainment Platform
    Mingo Secures Exclusive 54-Country Ticketing Deal on Hedera
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 19, 2026 - 16:04
    Ripple's Stablecoin Jumps 129% in Volume, Upside for XRP?
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    Price Analysis
    Jan 19, 2026 - 15:58
    XRP Price Analysis for January 19
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 19, 2026 - 15:54
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Crashes to $0.12 on Coinbase, But This Market Metric Hints at Hope
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 19, 2026 - 15:51
    Mysterious Binance Shiba Inu Whale Reawakens After 6 Months, With 15,182,013,963 SHIB Withdrawal
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 19, 2026 - 15:22
    XRP Rockets 51.7% in Weekly Capital Allocation, With US and Germany Leading
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 19, 2026 - 16:04
    Ripple's Stablecoin Jumps 129% in Volume, Upside for XRP?
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Price Analysis
    Jan 19, 2026 - 15:58
    XRP Price Analysis for January 19
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 19, 2026 - 15:54
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Crashes to $0.12 on Coinbase, But This Market Metric Hints at Hope
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all