AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple Veteran: Satoshi's Bitcoin Keys Are Lost Forever

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 9/04/2026 - 6:05
    A massive new investigation by The New York Times claiming to have finally unmasked Bitcoin's creator has sparked a fascinating debate within the cryptocurrency community..
    Advertisement
    Ripple Veteran: Satoshi's Bitcoin Keys Are Lost Forever
    Cover image via U.Today
    Google
    Advertisement

    Ripple Chief Technology Officer David "JoelKatz" Schwartz has opined that the keys to Satoshi Nakamoto's estimated $70 billion Bitcoin fortune are likely lost forever.

    The conversation stems from a recent article by renowned investigative journalist John Carreyrou. 

    After an 18-month investigation, Carreyrou concluded that Adam Back, a 55-year-old computer scientist and cypherpunk veteran, is the elusive Satoshi Nakamoto. 

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Veteran: Satoshi's Bitcoin Keys Are Lost Forever Bitcoin Shatters $70,000 With Zero Issues, XRP Spikes 6% in New Breakout Attempt, Real Ethereum (ETH) Run Starts After $2,400: Crypto Market Review

    However, prominent voices within the Bitcoin community have vehemently rejected this theory due to a lack of a definitive "smoking gun" and have argued that the findings mostly regurgitate information that is already widely known.

    Advertisement

    The billionaire paradox

    One of the key arguments against the theory that Back is Satoshi revolves around his current financial behavior. 

    Nakamoto’s genesis wallets contain roughly 1.1 million Bitcoin. This makes the inventor worth over $70 billion at current market prices.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 04/03/2026 - 20:11
    Free Bitcoin? Dorsey Brings Back BTC Faucet
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement

    Colorado Governor Jared Polis recently pointed to this glaring paradox on X (formerly Twitter) while weighing in on the matter. 

    "He doesn’t seem to show in any way that he is worth $70 billion, in fact he seems to be hustling and scrapping together funds from VCs for his company."

    The "embarrassing" lost key theory 

    Political commentator Josh Barro offered a hypothetical scenario to explain why the inventor of Bitcoin might be strapped for cash despite sitting on a mountain of digital gold: "What if he is Satoshi Nakamoto but also he lost the keys, a super embarrassing fact he doesn't want to admit?"

    This theory caught the attention of Schwartz. The Ripple veteran did not explicitly support the idea that Back is Satoshi, bu the agreed with the underlying premise. "It does seem likely that whoever Satoshi Nakamoto is or was, nobody alive today has access to the keys," Schwartz stated.

    Schwartz on his own Satoshi rumors

    Schwartz has himself been considered a Satoshi candidate. The theory might be plausible due to Schwartz's technical chops, but it is ultimately false. The Ripple veteran stated that he did not actually discover Bitcoin until 2011.

    "I certainly could have been part of Satoshi," Schwartz previously noted in a Reddit forum. "Nearly everything Satoshi did is within my capabilities. But, sadly, I didn't find out about Bitcoin until 2011."

    #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Crypto Market ReviewNews
    Apr 9, 2026 - 0:01
    Bitcoin Shatters $70,000 With Zero Issues, XRP Spikes 6% in New Breakout Attempt, Real Ethereum (ETH) Run Starts After $2,400: Crypto Market Review
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Apr 8, 2026 - 20:05
    Saylor Names Key Reason Why Back Is Not Satoshi
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BingX Kicks Off Global Capital Gala, Spotlighting TradFi Trading Opportunities
    Dutch Blockchain Week 2026 strengthens position as Europe’s leading B2B blockchain event week
    MEXC appoints Vugar Usi as CEO to drive global ‘Infinite Opportunities’ vision
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Mar 30, 2026 - 16:36
    Toobit Review 2026: Multi-Strategy Trading, High Leverage and Expanding Derivatives Ecosystem
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Mar 26, 2026 - 17:22
    Top Crypto Cards 2026: Guide
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Mar 25, 2026 - 19:37
    Interview: Sameep Singhania on Building KalqiX and the Future of On-Chain Trading
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Apr 9, 2026 - 6:05
    Ripple Veteran: Satoshi's Bitcoin Keys Are Lost Forever
    Ripple News
    Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto Market Review, News
    Apr 9, 2026 - 0:01
    Bitcoin Shatters $70,000 With Zero Issues, XRP Spikes 6% in New Breakout Attempt, Real Ethereum (ETH) Run Starts After $2,400: Crypto Market Review
    Ethereum Bitcoin XRP
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Apr 8, 2026 - 20:05
    Saylor Names Key Reason Why Back Is Not Satoshi
    Michael Saylor
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all