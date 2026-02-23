AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple USD Stablecoin Is Now Closer to $2 Billion Than Ever

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 23/02/2026 - 16:23
    Ripple's RLUSD has hit a $1.56B market cap as institutional adoption by Deutsche Bank and SBI Japan fuels a strategic $2B supply milestone targeted for Q2, 2026.
    Advertisement
    Ripple USD Stablecoin Is Now Closer to $2 Billion Than Ever
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple’s USD-backed stablecoin, RLUSD, is approaching a major supply milestone, as according to CoinMarketCap, its market capitalization has reached $1.56 billion, with 1.55 billion tokens in circulation. Following a $40 million mint on Ethereum two days ago and a sustained daily volume above $43 million, RLUSD is now less than $500 million away from reaching the $2 billion threshold.

    Advertisement

    $2 billion through institutional utility for Ripple

    Ripple's "boring is better" approach to stablecoins is clearly paying dividends. RLUSD is closer than ever to reaching the $2 billion psychological ceiling, a feat fueled by its aggressive pivot into regulated traditional finance.

    This week alone, banking giant Deutsche Bank integrated Ripple’s technology for cross-border payments, and Société Générale expanded its MiCA-compliant euro stablecoin onto XRP Ledger. Market participants are also monitoring Ripple’s anticipated Japan rollout with SBI Holdings, as well as its progress toward a U.S. National Trust Charter.

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Review: XRP's Double Bottom Could Be Key, Bitcoin Is Literally on the Edge, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Is Trapped Now Strategy on Track to Reach 750K BTC as Saylor Teases Another Purchase
    Article image
    Top USD Stablecoin Tokens by Market Capitalization, Source: CoinMarketCap

    Assuming the supply growth goes as planned, RLUSD could surpass $2 billion in market capitalization by early Q2, 2026.

    Advertisement

    Despite the recent "sell-everything" mood that dragged XRP down, RLUSD has remained stable, maintaining its $1 peg with daily trading volumes exceeding $100 million. If Ripple maintains this minting and institutional integration pace, reaching a $2 billion market cap by Q2, 2026 is highly probable.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 02/22/2026 - 16:30
    Pro-Ripple Lawyer Rejects Sam Bankman-Fried Pardon as New FTX Solvency Data Surfaces
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    The takeaway for the suit-and-tie crowd is simple — Ripple has spent nearly $3 billion on acquisitions to ensure that RLUSD is not just another digital dollar. The stablecoin is becoming the utility-driven collateral of choice for institutions that prefer their liquidity with federal and state regulatory oversight.

    Advertisement

    Unlike price-driven assets like XRP, RLUSD's growth metric is its circulating supply tied to real usage. Even during a period of crypto winter, Ripple achieved a bull edge.

    #Ripple News #RLUSD #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Feb 23, 2026 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Review: XRP's Double Bottom Could Be Key, Bitcoin Is Literally on the Edge, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Is Trapped Now
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 22, 2026 - 18:30
    Strategy on Track to Reach 750K BTC as Saylor Teases Another Purchase
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Toobit Announces AUSTRAC Registration, Bolstering Security and Service for Australian Crypto Traders
    Money Expo Mexico 2026 Starts with Historic Footfall in Latin America
    Trust Wallet Launches Cash Deposits, Enabling Users to Convert Physical Cash Into Crypto
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
    “Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 23, 2026 - 16:23
    Ripple USD Stablecoin Is Now Closer to $2 Billion Than Ever
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Feb 23, 2026 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Review: XRP's Double Bottom Could Be Key, Bitcoin Is Literally on the Edge, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Is Trapped Now
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 22, 2026 - 18:30
    Strategy on Track to Reach 750K BTC as Saylor Teases Another Purchase
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all