Ripple Talks Crypto at British PM’s Residence

Ripple's Cassie Craddock has revealed that she recently attended a high-profile roundtable in Downing Street together with the representatives of other leading cryptocurrency firms from the UK and the US.

Notably, the roundtable included both UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent.

"Huge" opportunity

Craddock has noted that there is a "huge" opportunity for closer cooperation between the U.S. and the U.K.

"Increased international collaboration between the UK and US - including initiatives such as the roundtable earlier this week - will further serve to unlock the full economic potential of blockchain technology in both countries," Craddock said.

According to a recent report by the Financial Times, the UK and the US have set up a task force that is meant to foster both short-term and medium-term co-operation on cryptocurrency regulation.

The partnership could potentially set a template for international cooperation within the industry.

Ripple is capable of further driving US-UK tech innovation because of its strong transatlantic footprint, according to Craddock.

Ripple's UK footprint

Before the SEC took Ripple to court in 2020, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse publicly stated that the company was considering moving its global headquarters from San Francisco to London. The company currently maintains a major office in London, which serves as an important European hub.

The Ripple leadership has long praised the UK for its pro-innovation approach toward digital asset regulation.

The company became part of the Digital Pound Foundation in October 2021.