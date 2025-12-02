Advertisement
    Ripple Shines on Nasdaq Tower

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 2/12/2025 - 19:36
    Ripple was on the tower because they formalized their 1% giving commitment and were recognized by the Pledge 1% organization.
    Ripple Shines on Nasdaq Tower
    Ripple was featured on the Nasdaq Tower primarily to celebrate its induction as a "Builder" in the Pledge 1% network during Giving Tuesday (the Tuesday after Thanksgiving is the global day of philanthropic efforts).

    The company has now donated over $250 million cumulatively to nonprofits and universities.

    Ripple's charitable efforts 

    Ripple has built a substantial philanthropic arm known as Ripple Impact (formerly "Ripple for Good"). They have formalized this commitment by joining Pledge 1%, a global movement where companies commit 1% of their equity, time, product, or profit to social causes.

    The $250 million figure represents Ripple’s cumulative giving to date. Their charitable strategy focuses on using blockchain technology to solve structural problems in philanthropy

    The cornerstone of Ripple's philanthropy is the University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI), which was launched back in 2018. This is the primary vehicle for the large donation figures that are being highlighted. 

    Ripple has committed over $80 million specifically to academia, partnering with more than 80 universities across the globe. 

    The San Francisco-based has also donated heavily to immediate relief efforts for events like the Turkey-Syria earthquakes.

    In 2022, the company also committed $100 million to help scale voluntary carbon markets as part of its charitable efforts. 

    #Ripple News
