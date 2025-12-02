Ripple Shines on Nasdaq Tower

Ripple was featured on the Nasdaq Tower primarily to celebrate its induction as a "Builder" in the Pledge 1% network during Giving Tuesday (the Tuesday after Thanksgiving is the global day of philanthropic efforts).

The company has now donated over $250 million cumulatively to nonprofits and universities.

One of our newest Builders @Ripple has leveraged their Pledge 1% program to engage their team and donate more than $250M to nonprofits and universities globally. #Pledge1 #GivingTuesday #Pledge1Gives #Nasdaq pic.twitter.com/yfjUZmaM35 — Pledge1Percent (@PledgeOne) December 2, 2025

Ripple's charitable efforts

Ripple has built a substantial philanthropic arm known as Ripple Impact (formerly "Ripple for Good"). They have formalized this commitment by joining Pledge 1%, a global movement where companies commit 1% of their equity, time, product, or profit to social causes.

The $250 million figure represents Ripple’s cumulative giving to date. Their charitable strategy focuses on using blockchain technology to solve structural problems in philanthropy

The cornerstone of Ripple's philanthropy is the University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI), which was launched back in 2018. This is the primary vehicle for the large donation figures that are being highlighted.

Ripple has committed over $80 million specifically to academia, partnering with more than 80 universities across the globe.

The San Francisco-based has also donated heavily to immediate relief efforts for events like the Turkey-Syria earthquakes.

In 2022, the company also committed $100 million to help scale voluntary carbon markets as part of its charitable efforts.